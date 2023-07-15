Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction & Summer Game Preview - July 15th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The 2-2 Memphis Grizzlies will take on the 1-3 Phoenix Suns in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday.

Memphis will be looking to build on their dominating 100-69 destruction of the LA Lakers. Phoenix, on the other hand, will hope to bounce back after a 97-93 loss to the Utah Jazz.

DraftKings @DraftKings Summer League poster by Jake LaRavia!





Jake LaRavia and David Roddy starred for the Grizzlies in their win while Grant Sherfield could continue his hot display for the Suns.

Grizzlies vs Suns: Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have a very solid team with a couple of players who could make the team’s rotation next season. LaRavia, Roddy, Kenny Lofton Jr. and rookie G.G. Jackson will lead the Grizzlies again.

Memphis could only lose this game if the coaching staff will concentrate on giving more playing time to their untested players.

The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, look a little out of sorts in their summer league campaign. Most of the players on the roster are not likely to make the team when the regular season starts.

Hunter Hale and rookies Grant Sherfield and Toumani Camara have been bright spots for the Suns. Phoenix will be looking to see them play well consistently.

Grizzlies Summer League Roster

Player Position HT WT EX School/Pre-draft team Timmy Allen SF 6-6 210 R Texas Joel Ayayi SG 6-4 180 1 Gonzaga Manny Bates PF 6-11 230 R Butler Tarik Biberovic SG 6-7 218 R Fenerbache Beko (Turkey) Frankie Ferrari PG 6-1 188 R San Francisco Jacob Gilyard PG 5-9 160 1 Richmond Nathan Hoover SG 6-4 185 R Wofford Matthew Hurt PF 6-9 235 R Duke G.G. Jackson PF 6-9 215 R South Carolina Jake LaRavia SF 6-7 235 1 Wake Forest Kenny Lofton Jr. PF 6-8 275 1 Louisiana Tech Aminu Mohammed SG 6-5 210 R Georgetown Tariq Owens PF 6-10 205 1 Texas Tech David Roddy SF 6-5 255 1 Colorado State Vincent Williams Jr. SF 6-6 205 1 VCU

Suns Summer League Roster

Player Pos HT WT EXP School/Pre-draft team Gabe Brown SF 6-8 215 R Michigan State Barry Brown Jr. SG 6-3 195 R Kansas State Toumani Camara SF 6-8 220 R Dayton Marcus Carr PG 6-2 175 R Texas Jawun Evans PG 6-0 190 2 Oklahoma State Savion Flagg SF 6-7 220 R Sam Houston State Eugene German PG 6-0 185 R Northern Illinois Jordan Goodwin SG 6-3 200 2 Saint Louis Hunter Hale PG 6-3 165 R Winthrop Trey Jemison PF 7-0 260 R UAB Louis Olinde SF 6-9 195 R ALBA Berlin (Germany) Keanu Pinder PF 6-9 220 R Arizona Grant Sherfield PG 6-2 228 R Oklahoma Isiah Todd PF 6-10 210 2 G League Ignite Jordan Usher SF 6-7 213 R Georgia Tech

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-500), Suns (+400)

Spread: Grizzlies (-10.5)

Total: 229 Over (-110), Under (-110)

Grizzlies vs. Suns: Where to watch

The Memphis Grizzlies will start at 7:30 PM ET at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. Basketball fans can catch the action via NBA TV.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Players to watch

The Memphis Grizzlies’ Jake LaRavia, Kenny Lofton Jr. and David Roddy have been a cut above the rest in the summer league. They’ve likely earned rotations in the team next season. The trio will once more be at the center of everything the Grizzlies will run.

Rookie G.G. Jackson has shown flashes of potential. He is averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in just 22 minutes per game.

Grizz Lead @Grizz_Lead



21 Points

5 Rebounds

3 Assists

8-11 FG

2-5 3PT

+35 David Roddy in the Grizzlies Summer League Victory against the Lakers:21 Points5 Rebounds3 Assists8-11 FG2-5 3PT+35

The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, have had solid games from rookies Toumani Camara and Grant Sherfield. Camara was the No. 52 pick in this draft while Sherfield went undrafted. They’re showing that they could be long-term options for the Suns that need more seasoning.

Phoenix is top end heavy with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal leading the way. They've also managed to get some quality free agents in the offseason. One of two from their summer league team might be needed in an 82-game schedule.

