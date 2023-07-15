Basketball
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction & Summer Game Preview - July 15th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 15, 2023 11:16 GMT
The Memphis Grizzlies are heavily favored to beat the Phoenix Suns on Saturday's summer league matchup.

The 2-2 Memphis Grizzlies will take on the 1-3 Phoenix Suns in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday.

Memphis will be looking to build on their dominating 100-69 destruction of the LA Lakers. Phoenix, on the other hand, will hope to bounce back after a 97-93 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Jake LaRavia and David Roddy starred for the Grizzlies in their win while Grant Sherfield could continue his hot display for the Suns.

Grizzlies vs Suns: Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have a very solid team with a couple of players who could make the team’s rotation next season. LaRavia, Roddy, Kenny Lofton Jr. and rookie G.G. Jackson will lead the Grizzlies again.

Memphis could only lose this game if the coaching staff will concentrate on giving more playing time to their untested players.

The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, look a little out of sorts in their summer league campaign. Most of the players on the roster are not likely to make the team when the regular season starts.

Hunter Hale and rookies Grant Sherfield and Toumani Camara have been bright spots for the Suns. Phoenix will be looking to see them play well consistently.

Grizzlies Summer League Roster

PlayerPositionHTWTEXSchool/Pre-draft team
Timmy AllenSF6-6210RTexas
Joel AyayiSG6-41801Gonzaga
Manny BatesPF6-11230RButler
Tarik BiberovicSG6-7218RFenerbache Beko (Turkey)
Frankie FerrariPG6-1188RSan Francisco
Jacob GilyardPG5-91601Richmond
Nathan HooverSG6-4185RWofford
Matthew HurtPF6-9235RDuke
G.G. JacksonPF6-9215RSouth Carolina
Jake LaRaviaSF6-72351Wake Forest
Kenny Lofton Jr.PF6-82751Louisiana Tech
Aminu MohammedSG6-5210RGeorgetown
Tariq OwensPF6-102051Texas Tech
David RoddySF6-52551Colorado State
Vincent Williams Jr.SF6-62051VCU

Suns Summer League Roster

PlayerPosHTWTEXPSchool/Pre-draft team
Gabe BrownSF6-8215RMichigan State
Barry Brown Jr.SG6-3195RKansas State
Toumani CamaraSF6-8220RDayton
Marcus CarrPG6-2175RTexas
Jawun EvansPG6-01902Oklahoma State
Savion FlaggSF6-7220RSam Houston State
Eugene GermanPG6-0185RNorthern Illinois
Jordan GoodwinSG6-32002Saint Louis
Hunter HalePG6-3165RWinthrop
Trey JemisonPF7-0260RUAB
Louis OlindeSF6-9195RALBA Berlin (Germany)
Keanu PinderPF6-9220RArizona
Grant SherfieldPG6-2228ROklahoma
Isiah ToddPF6-102102G League Ignite
Jordan UsherSF6-7213RGeorgia Tech

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-500), Suns (+400)

Spread: Grizzlies (-10.5)

Total: 229 Over (-110), Under (-110)

Grizzlies vs. Suns: Where to watch

The Memphis Grizzlies will start at 7:30 PM ET at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. Basketball fans can catch the action via NBA TV.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Players to watch

The Memphis Grizzlies’ Jake LaRavia, Kenny Lofton Jr. and David Roddy have been a cut above the rest in the summer league. They’ve likely earned rotations in the team next season. The trio will once more be at the center of everything the Grizzlies will run.

Rookie G.G. Jackson has shown flashes of potential. He is averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in just 22 minutes per game.

The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, have had solid games from rookies Toumani Camara and Grant Sherfield. Camara was the No. 52 pick in this draft while Sherfield went undrafted. They’re showing that they could be long-term options for the Suns that need more seasoning.

Phoenix is top end heavy with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal leading the way. They've also managed to get some quality free agents in the offseason. One of two from their summer league team might be needed in an 82-game schedule.

Edited by Michael Macasero
