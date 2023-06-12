Miami Heat favorites to land Damian Lillard according to betting website

Damian Lillard has been included in trade scenarios quite often throughout his career. He has been with the Portland Trail Blazers for 11 seasons but has no Finals appearances or championships to show for it.

Despite Lillard averaging 32.2 points per game (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range) and 7.3 assists last season, it was another disappointing season for Portland.

With the pressure to build and surround Lillard with a proper team that can compete for a championship, trade rumors have started to circulate again.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Miami Heat are the favorites to land Lillard in the scenario he becomes available in the trade market.

The Miami Heat are down 3-1 in the NBA finals to the Denver Nuggets and are on the brink of elimination with Game 5 at Denver. If the Miami Heat end up losing in this series, landing Damian Lillard would be an upgrade to Miami's roster.

The finals have showcased the limited half-court offense of the Heat when it comes to the point guard position.

Gabe Vincent is a capable scorer but not consistently reliable at the starting spot. The same can be said for Kyle Lowry's struggles at 37 years of age.

Acquiring Lillard to be paired up alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is an elite unit to go up against in the postseason.

Miami has sorely needed another All-Star that can take some of the load off of Jimmy Butler's back. Lillard's elite shotmaking ability and dribble penetration can be just the answer Miami needs in the long run.

Despite the incredible individual run, fatigue has certainly been a factor for him in this year's playoffs. As of now, Butler is averaging 21.8 ppg (44.6% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range), 6.8 apg and 5.0 rpg.

With the limited production provided by Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry, Butler could use another all-star to rely on.

Damian Lillard's interest in banding forces with the Miami Heat

Amidst all the trade rumors, Lillard has added to the discussion when he spoke on Brian Custer's "The Last Stand" podcast about his interest in joining the Miami Heat.

"Miami is the obvious one," Lillard said. "And Bam is my dog. Bam is my dog for real. But I mean, I think Miami is the obvious one."

In the 2022-23 season, Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers (33-49) finished 13th in the Western Conference standings.

They also ranked 18th in offensive ratings with a 114.0 rating and ranked 28th in defensive ratings with a 118.0 rating.

It would make sense for Lillard to consider taking his talents to a contender and quality team like the Miami Heat.

However, it remains uncertain what decision Lillard takes as he has mentioned numerous times in the past his willingness to remain in Portland.

