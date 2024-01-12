Miami Heat Injury Report (Jan. 12): Are Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry available?

The Miami Heat are set to resume their four-game homestand on Friday against the Orlando Magic. The Heat are coming off a 128-100 loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday night. Let's look at Miami's latest injury report for Jan. 12 featuring Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry.

According to the Heat's injury report, seven players could miss the game versus the Magic. Lowry is listed as doubtful due to a sprained left hand. He suffered the injury on Monday against the Houston Rockets and was unable to play in the Thunder game.

Meanwhile, Herro is tagged as questionable because of a right shoulder strain. It's a new injury for the 23-year-old guard, who played 36 minutes in the loss to Oklahoma City. Lowry is more likely to miss the game than Herro because players listed as doubtful barely get cleared before tip-off.

In addition to Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, other players on the Miami Heat injury report are Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Cole Swider, R.J. Hampton and Dru Smith. Bulter is listed as doubtful as he has a right toe injury and will likely miss his fifth straight game.

Martin is questionable due to a sprained right ankle suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas. Hampton and Cole are on two-way contracts and are currently assigned to the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Smith, on the other hand, has been ruled out for the season after undergoing right knee surgery.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic game preview

The Miami Heat split the first two games of their current four-game homestand. They defeated the Houston Rockets 120-113 on Monday, while losing to the OKC Thunder 128-100 last Wednesday. They welcome the Orlando Magic at the Kaseya Center this Friday, with the game set to start at 8:00 p.m. EST.

It will be the second matchup of the season between the two Florida teams. The Heat got the 115-106 victory on Dec. 20, 2023 in Orlando. Tyler Herro led the team with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Bam Adebayo had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Haywood Highsmith scored 15 points off the bench.

Friday's game is also the 136th regular-season meeting between the Heat and Magic since their first ever matchup against each other on Nov. 28, 1989. The Heat are ahead 77-58 in the all-time head-to-head series. The Heat have also won eight of the last 10 games versus the Magic since March 14, 2021.

