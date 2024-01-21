Miami Heat Injury Report (January 21): Will Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. suit up against the Orlando Magic?

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro headline the Miami Heat’s injury report for Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic. The rookie will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a left groin strain. Jaquez acquired the injury on Jan. 15 in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets.

Tyler Herro, meanwhile, has been part of the team’s injury list over the past two weeks. He has been dealing with a right shoulder strain since Jan. 11. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner, however, is expected to play for the Heat versus the Magic.

Herro’s availability will be a big boost as Miami is trying to snap a two-game losing streak. The shooting guard has been playing well for the Heat despite playing through with the said injury.

What happened to Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro?

Jaime Jaquez Jr. injured his groin in the second quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. The Miami Heat promptly shut him down until he is fully healthy. Sunday’s game will be the fourth consecutive game he will miss.

Before the said injury, the emerging rookie had never missed a game for his team.

Unlike Jaquez, Tyler Herro has been battling injuries the entire season. He has already missed 19 games due to ankle and shoulder injuries.

18 of those missed games were due to an ankle injury against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 8. He rolled the ankle in the first quarter of the said game and hobbled back to the locker room. Herro returned on Dec. 19 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The right shoulder strain that’s currently bothering him started leading into the game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 11. Miami forced him to sit out that matchup. The team has been carefully monitoring him since the injury came up.

Although Tyler Herro hasn’t missed a game since the Magic tussle, he has been on the injury report as either questionable or probable. He is expected to play on Sunday versus Orlando despite the probable status.

When will Jaime Jaquez Jr. return?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s status is day-to-day. His next opportunity to play will be on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Where to watch the Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic game?

The game between the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic will be at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Basketball fans can catch the action via the NBA League Pass. Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun are the local networks that will also air the game live.

