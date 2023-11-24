Miami Heat Injury Report (Nov. 24): Latest update on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo’s status

Jimmy Butler is good to go for the Miami Heat on Friday against the New York Knicks while Bam Adebayo has been upped to questionable. Adebayo’s case is quite curious as his status heading into the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday was probable. Hours before tip-off, Miami announced that he would be sidelined due to a left hip contusion.

Without Adebayo, the Heat rolled to a blowout win over the Cavaliers who played the second game of a back-to-back set. Like in the game against Cleveland, he might eventually turn out to be a game-time decision versus the Knicks on Friday. Miami’s training staff will continue to monitor the All-Star center until he finishes his warmups.

If Bam Adebayo doesn't play, the Miami Heat will be down to several key players. They don’t have Tyler Herro who is recovering from a sprained ankle. Backup guard Dru Smith also injured his right knee in a freak incident in Cleveland. Duncan Robinson has also been ruled questionable due to a sprained right thumb.

Miami might be playing again at a disadvantage. The New York Knicks will not care about that, unfortunately for them. Despite all the injuries, Miami has been able to rely on Jimmy Butler, the team’s leader and best player.

The Heat are 9-1 over their last 10 games. “Jimmy Buckets” has been the biggest reason why Miami has been nearly unstoppable. The six-time All-Star is reminding everyone why they reached the 2023 NBA Finals despite being the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jimmy Butler will have more burden to carry if Bam Adebayo continues to be unavailable

Bam Adebayo has been a source of strength for the Miami Heat. He is arguably the NBA’s best defender. “Bam-Bam” is averaging 22.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. His impact sometimes does not reflect on the box score.

If Adebayo remains sidelined, Jimmy Butler will have his work cut out for him. The New York Knicks’ frontline of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will be tough to deal with with the Heat’s All-Star center. Butler will have to contribute to helping crash the boards and protect the paint.

Tyler Herro’s absence has already forced him to look for his shots more aggressively. If Duncan Robinson is also out, the burden to get buckets will only become heavier for Butler.

Bam Adebayo's next opportunity to play if he remains out will be on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.