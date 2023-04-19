Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - April 19th, 2023 | Game 2, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat, the last seed in the Eastern Conference, beat the Milwaukee Bucks, owners of the best regular-season record in the NBA this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 11 minutes in Game 1 after suffering a back injury.

Milwaukee has ruled “The Greek Freak” doubtful for tonight’s Game 3 matchup against Miami. Although Game 2 is crucial, coach Mike Budenholzer has already insisted that the team will not push him if he’s not cleared by the doctors.

The Milwaukee Bucks, though, have a deep and well-balanced lineup that seemed out of rhythm in Game 1. Milwaukee’s long inactivity after clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference seemed to have affected their performance in the series opener.

Unfortunately, for the Miami Heat, they also lost Tyler Herro to a broken right hand in Game 1. Herro may not be as important as Antetokounmpo in the big picture, but he is more crucial to the Heat’s offensive structure. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is arguably Miami’s most versatile scorer and the deadliest threat from the outside.

Without Tyler Herro, Miami’s woeful shooting could get even worse, which will play into the Bucks’ advantage. Milwaukee’s advantage in size and depth could see them tie the series even without the two-time NBA MVP.

Where to Watch

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will host Game 2. NBA TV will air the game on national TV while Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Sun will handle local coverage.

The game is also available via streaming through the NBA League Pass.

Game Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks held an 11-8 record without Giannis Antetokounmpo. No one can single-handedly replace his production. If he’s out, the Miami Heat will have a better chance of gaining a 2-0 edge on the Bucks.

The Bucks, however, are a resilient and battle-tested group. They’ve had super continuity since Mike Budenholzer was hired as the coach. Budenholzer can still count on Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Jae Crowder, Brook Lopez and others to step up.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a significantly better team with Giannis Antetokounmpo than without but they will not be fazed by the Miami Heat.

Miami will be without Tyler Herro, which is likely the more impactful absence between the two teams. The Heat’s offense is limited due to their inability to consistently hit shots. Erik Spoelstra’s team averaged 46.0% in field goal percentage in the regular season, the fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Miami Heat are also 27th in three-point efficiency, which makes Herro’s unavailability even more difficult to compensate for.

Game Prediction

Spread: Bucks (-6)

Total (O/U): 219

Moneyline: Heat (+202) vs Bucks (-246)

The Miami Heat can play loosely as they have less pressure than the Milwaukee Bucks. They’ve already assured of a split and they're still the underdogs even if the Bucks don’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They can go all-out and play their no-nonsense brand of basketball. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are expected to continue working inside to get their points. Without Antetokounmpo’s defense besides Brook Lopez’s rim protection, Miami could do some damage in the painted area.

Both teams combined for 247 points in Game 1. Without Herro and “The Greek Freak,” that total has dropped to 219. Tonight might be a defensive struggle, so the over/under odds might just be about right.

Milwaukee Bucks 108 - Miami Heat 100

