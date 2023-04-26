Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 5

Jimmy Butler’s mind-boggling 56-point outing for the Miami Heat in Game 4 put the Milwaukee Bucks on the brink of elimination. Considering how Butler struggled to move during Game 3 due to a glute injury, his career night only grew in magnitude.

The Bucks gave up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and limped home, trailing behind the eighth-seeded Heat 1-3. Milwaukee only had themselves to blame for the loss. They wasted Giannis Antetetokounmpo’s superb effort after coming off a bruised lower back.

NBA University @NBA_University We should never stop talking about Jimmy Butler dropping 56 points on 78.0 TS% on a team with Giannis, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez in a must win for Milwaukee—who many consider to all be top 10 defensive players in the NBA. Perhaps even the best 2.



Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer refused to call a timeout when the Heat slowly whittled down their lead. He still had three timeouts left in his bag during Miami’s crippling 12-0 run that was capped by Butler’s dunk off a Milwaukee turnover.

The Milwaukee Bucks will need to move past the heartbreaking defeat in Game 4 and concentrate on what they can do for Game 5. Antetokounmpo reportedly took IV fluids right after the game, which is why he wasn’t available for a postgame interview.

The Bucks have ruled him probable, but nobody’s doubting he will be on the court as the Bucks try to stave off elimination.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Reporting at @TheRally on Bucks going down 3-1 to Heat and Giannis Antetokounmpo's return, which sources say included IV fluids postgame: Reporting at @TheRally on Bucks going down 3-1 to Heat and Giannis Antetokounmpo's return, which sources say included IV fluids postgame: https://t.co/Ui82hjlh4B

The Miami Heat will be boosted by their incredible comeback victory. They’ll do their best to close out the series as they don’t want to give the Bucks a new lease on life.

Where to watch

Game 5 of the series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will start at 9:30 PM ET. NBA TV will nationally televise the game while Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Sun will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to have a healthier Giannis Antetokounmpo than the one that somewhat labored in Game 4. Antetokounmpo still finished with a triple-double but could not dominate the end game the way the Bucks have been used to seeing from him.

Brook Lopez stepped up his scoring output after Antetokounmpo injured his back. He will need to sustain his form to help the two-time MVP try to stave off elimination.

Despite the brutal loss to the Miami Heat in Game 4, Milwaukee played as expected until the collapse. They had the Heat on the ropes but somehow suffered a meltdown.

The Milwaukee Bucks know they can beat the Miami Heat. They’re a veteran squad that still has the core of their 2021 championship team. The Bucks will just need to play their brand of basketball for the entire 48-minute game.

Someone from Miami will need to step up if Jimmy Butler’s not going to drop a 50-piece. Without Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry will need to help carry the scoring burden.

Game prediction

Spread: Bucks (-11)

Total (O/U): 219.5

Moneyline: Heat (+460) vs. Bucks (-610)

The Milwaukee Bucks are built for the kind of pressure they are currently facing in Game 5 against the Miami Heat. They will have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be the anchor of everything the Bucks will do on both ends of the floor.

Milwaukee is a veteran team who has been through numerous playoff battles. They will not go home in front of their adoring fans.

Milwaukee Bucks 130, Miami Heat 120

