Miami Heat vs New York Knicks injury report: Game 2 Eastern Conference Semi-finals (May 2, 2023)

Following their opening matchup over the weekend, Game 2 of Miami Heat vs New York Knicks is scheduled for Tuesday night. Both sides have fought hard to keep their postseason dreams alive, but it has come at a price.

Looking at the injury report for Miami Heat vs New York Knicks, both sides might be without some of their key players. The Heat are already without Tyler Herro due to a broken hand, and now Jimmy Butler's status is in question after rolling his ankle in Game 1. As of now, he is listed as questionable.

For the Knicks, the key names on the injury report are Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Randle missed Game 1 because of a sprained left ankle. He and Brunson are both currently listed as questionable for Tuesday night.

