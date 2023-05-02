Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - May 2nd, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Miami Heat will try to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series against the New York Knicks. Miami pulled off another road win and stole home-court advantage from New York by winning Game 1.

The Heat did not overwhelm the Knicks in the series opener with a ton of points. They methodically broke New York’s defense to draw first blood.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT D. Wade in the building for a HEAT win over the Knicks… it’s only right D. Wade in the building for a HEAT win over the Knicks… it’s only right ⚡️ https://t.co/jX1Ts67WLe

Jimmy Butler once again led his team to victory. “Jimmy Buckets” played a team-high 43 minutes and finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Butler sprained his right ankle with five minutes left in the game.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra kept Butler in the game even if he limped a little bit as the versatile forward didn’t want to be taken out. The Heat have ruled him questionable for Game 2.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks couldn’t hold on to their 12-point first-quarter lead. They couldn’t score when they needed to. Jalen Brunson led his team with 25 points but missed all seven of his three-pointers. Brunson’s five turnovers also hurt his team late in the game. He vowed to be much better in Game 2.

Brunson has been ruled questionable due to a sore right ankle. New York will face an even more difficult task if their point guard is hampered or unavailable.

The Knicks did not have the services of Julius Randle, who has been sidelined due to a left ankle sprain. “Don Julio” re-injured it in Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was doubtful heading into Game 1 before the team ruled him out.

NY_KnicksPR @NY_KnicksPR Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2. Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) and Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) are questionable for Game 2.

Julius Randle is questionable for Game 2. If Randle is missing again and the New York Knicks struggle to score, they could be starting at a two-game deficit when the series shifts to South Florida.

Where to watch

Game 2 of the second-round series between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks will start at 7:30 PM ET. TNT will air the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also streamline the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Jimmy Butler has to be indestructible. The bruising Miami Heat forward was also injured heading into Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks and still dropped 56 points.

Butler sustained another injury in the series opener against the New York Knicks but still played heavy minutes. “Jimmy Buckets” also led his team in scoring and rebounding.

Unless a setback has happened, expect the six-time All-Star to be on the court leading his team in Game 2.

The New York Knicks badly missed Julius Randle’s services. After a quick start, Tom Thibodeau’s offense started to stall. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett carried the scoring burden but will need everyone to contribute.

The Knicks gave the Miami Heat plenty of problems without the All-Star forward. They should feel confident that they can do better without their leading scorer.

Game prediction

Spread: Knicks (-6.5)

Total (O/U): 206.5

Moneyline: Heat (+225) vs. Knicks (-270)

The New York Knicks will be desperate to tie the series. They will not be excited to go to Miami facing a 0-2 disadvantage.

Randle plays and despite being limited, will help the Knicks tie their series against the Miami Heat.

New York Knicks 105, Miami Heat 100

