"Miami has been here for about a week now" - Michael Malone not impressed with media bringing up Denver altitude

In a stunning display of resilience and skill, the Miami Heat defied the altitude disadvantage associated with playing in Denver to secure a vital victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

With a scintillating fourth-quarter performance, the Heat won 111-108, levelling the series at 1-1 to debunk any claims that the visiting team should succumb to the challenges posed by Denver's mile-high altitude.

The Denver Nuggets have often emphasized the significance of their home-court advantage, prominently displaying the altitude of 5,280 feet throughout their arena. This supposed advantage is believed to wear down opponents as games progress, leading to their eventual collapse.

In the NBA Finals post-game 2 press conference, Nuggets coach Michael Mahomes was asked about it. He said:

"Yeah, one, I think the altitude, too much is made of that. I think -- Miami has been here for probably like a week now, so they're acclimated. So, I really don't think that's the reason why we've won games at home. I think our players deserve credit. Our fans deserve credit."

He also spoke about Jamal Murray's final shot attempt at tying the game:

"Yeah, I think it's dependent upon the situation. Their half-court defense was giving us a lot of trouble in that fourth quarter, and you take a timeout, you let them get set. You let them review whatever play they think we're going to run.

"And there's a great chance that we don't get a quality shot like Jamal got, which was on line, and from my perspective, looked like it had a great chance of going in, and we've seen Jamal make shots like that before."

The Nuggets, previously unbeaten in their home this postseason with a commanding average scoring differential of 11.9 points, succumbed to the Heat's relentless drive in the fourth quarter. Miami outscored Denver 36-25 in the final quarter.

The Heat's exceptional shooting (69%) in the final quarter further highlighted their dominance. Despite Nikola Jokic's outstanding 41-point, 11-rebound performance, limited support and a high number of turnovers hindered the Nuggets' chances of victory.

Coach Erik Spoelstra refuted claims that the Heat deliberately let Jokic score while focusing on neutralizing other players. He emphasized the team's versatility and the various strategies employed to disrupt its opponents.

The Nuggets' first home loss this postseason and the absence of a 2-0 series lead presents a new challenge for them. In previous series against Minnesota, Phoenix and the LA Lakers, they had established early leads. However, they remain determined to regroup and bounce back in the forthcoming games.

Miami Heat look to defent homecourt advantage as series shifts East

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals - Game Two

As the NBA Finals shift to Miami, the Heat are riding high on the wave of their recent victory in Denver. With the series now tied at 1-1, the Heat will look to capitalize on the momentum gained from their impressive performance on the road.

Returning to the familiar surroundings of their home court, the Heat will draw strength from their passionate fan base and the comfort of playing in familiar territory.

Forward Jimmy Butler, who contributed 21 points, expressed the team's collective spirit and resolve to continue its winning ways.

After giving up homecourt advantage, it is now imperative for the Nuggets to steal a game on the road. If they can win one among the next two, they could restore their advantage.

