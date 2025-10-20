Michael Jordan returns in NBC’s nostalgic promo to build excitement for historic NBA coverage

Earlier this year, when it was announced that Michael Jordan was set to join NBC as a &quot;special contributor,&quot; it became the highlight of NBC's return to the NBA. However, nothing much was known about Jordan's engagement with the channel in their coverage of the league.On Sunday, NBC's promo look for NBA opening night, included a look at Jordan being interviewed by Mike Tirico, the announcer for NBC Sunday Night Football. The video showed the NBA legend sitting across Tirico in his black suite on &quot;MJ Insights To Exchange.&quot;This is the first time Michael Jordan was returning to the NBA after selling his majority stake in Charlotte Hornets in 2023. The 6x NBA champion will not be a regualr contributer and the his takes would be pre-recorded before being released for the audience. The 2025-26 NBA season opens on Monday, October 21. NBA will feature both Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers, and the OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockerts game. However, there is still no detailed information about Jordan's schedule. Former NFL players shares Michael Jordan's role with NBCFor months, fans have been wondering about Michael Jordan's role in NBC's coverage of the NBA. Finally, former NFL player Cris Collinsworth shared some information about the NBA legend's role with the channel, something he said might prove to be harmful to his career. During his appearance on Kay Adams' Up &amp; Adams Show, Collinsworth said that the gig will show fans Jordan's deeper understanding of basketball as she would share great insight into the game.&quot;Man, I'm gonna get shot for some of this. I'm sure it's all a big surprise, but it will be a deep dive into the brain of Michael Jordan,&quot; he said. &quot;Is that enough of a tease without giving away anything?&quot;&quot;The things that you would really want to know from Michael Jordan. ...No cameras, just a couple glasses of wine and just enjoy a great conversation about all the things that you knew about him or thought you knew about him from watching the series and the whole thing.&quot;Collinsworth added that conversation with Jordan wouldn't be trivial, but his take on the broader details of the game.&quot;Plus, you're gonna get a very focused — you know, 'Michael, who do you think the best player in the NBA is?' It's not that stuff. It's like details way inside the brain of the greatest basketball player that ever lived.&quot;While Collinsworth's details are exciting, fans would have better idea about Jordan's role only when it is released.