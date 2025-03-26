“Might not even make the playoffs” - NBA fans react after Memphis Grizzlies’ $197,230,450 star shoves European teammate on the bench

On Tuesday, NBA fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the scuffle between Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama. The $197,230,450 star was seen shoving his European teammate during a timeout, which elicited responses from many. This altercation took place during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center.

The squabble between Bane and Aldama was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan who showed the former shoving his Spanish teammate. Questioning the quarrel between the two, the fan captioned the tweet in two words:

"Uh, what?" he wrote.

Fans gathered in the comments section of this post as they weighed in on the altercation, with many blaming Bane:

"Players these days have some weird hidden hate towards Europeans and it’s weird," wrote one fan.

"Remember bane tried to protect dude when AD sonned him then bane got sonned," expressed another.

"Needa trade Bane asap, idk who he think he is…" expressed a third.

Desmond Bane, who signed a $197,230,450, 5-year contract with the Grizzlies last season, was not the only one to receive criticism. A few fans also went off on Santi Aldama, claiming that the European's time with the Grizzlies is up:

"Yeah, Asanti is done! 😩" claimed one account.

"Well santi is out of here," retorted another.

While many fans discussed the fight between the two teammates, one account suggested this could hurt the Grizzlies' chances for a late playoff push:

"? we might not even make the playoffs," he declared.

Despite the altercation between the teammates, the Grizzlies managed to win the game in a convincing manner, beating the Utah Jazz by a score of 140-103.

Memphis Grizzlies continue their playoff push as they end their losing streak against the Utah Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies returned to winning ways on Tuesday as they beat the Utah Jazz in convincing fashion. Currently fourth in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies were poised to take the second seed in the West. However, their recent form has seen them lose three games in their last four appearances, leaving them 3 games behind the Rockets.

Currently on a five-game road trip, the Grizzlies have struggled immensely, suffering losses against the Kings, Trail Blazers and Clippers before securing a victory against the Jazz last night.

They will play the Western Conference No. 1 seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the next game and will need to bring their best if they are to continue their late push for a higher seed.

However, with 10 games remaining in the season, the Grizzlies are yet to play the likes of the Lakers, the Nuggets and the Warriors. These teams, like the Memphis franchise, are hoping for a high-place finish. This will lead to an exciting end to the regular season.

