"Mike Dunleavy & Rob Pelinka sleeping together" - Fans squirm as Lakers & Warriors stay eerily silent at NBA Trade Deadline

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors have yet to make any trade deadline moves. Leading many fans to wonder just what the two teams are cooking up. While the expectation was that both teams would make moves before the deadline in order to improve their standings in the Western Conference, that hasn't been the case thus far.

When it coems to the Golden State Warriors, the team has a number of assets that fans are expecting them to attempt to move given their struggles. With Klay Thompson notably regressing, the team's championship hopes seem to be in serious question.

Similarly is the case of the LA Lakers. Despite the team thriving early on in the season, they have since struggled in the wake of their NBA Cup win. At the time of publication, the Lakers sit in ninth place in the West. Meanwhile, the Warriors sit one game behind tenth place, outside of postseason contention.

While there's still some time before the NBA trade deadline, there has been no movement from LA or Golden State. With no serious rumors regarding the two teams, fans are beginning to weigh in. They are doing their best Brian Windhorst impressions while wondering, what is going on?

Looking at the Lakers and Warriors heading into the final moments of the trade deadline

With just hours to go before the NBA trade deadline, both teams seem to have areas that need to be addressed if they want to make postseason runs. In the case of the LA Lakers, the team could benefit from adding a rim protector to assist Anthony Davis.

The Lakers would also benefit from a perimeter threat to help make them a more multi-dimensional group. In addition to the fact that they sit in 15th place for three-point percentage as a team, they rank 27th for three-pointers made.

Reports had indicated that the team was interested in Danilo Gallinari. However, little has come of the rumor. Despite the veteran's skills, more is likely needed. At the same time, the Golden State Warriors also find themselves in need of an interior threat on the defensive end.

At the same time, the Warriors also need to step things up defensively. When looking at team efficiency stats, they rank 26th in steals per game as a unit. Given this factor, the consensus seems to be that they will need a big man as well as a perimeter defender.

Despite plenty of rumors flying, there has been little insight into the behind-the-scenes dealings of either team. With the hours ticking away, and both teams eager to improve their standing, time is running out. Only time will tell if either of these teams complete a trade before the deadline passes.

