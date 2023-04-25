Mikey Williams update: Alleged victims showed up 'unannounced' at player’s house

Elite high school prospect Mikey Williams was charged with felony gun charges after a shooting at his home last month. No one was injured in the shooting. Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to a report by CBS 8, dispatch logs from the San Diego Sheriff's Department revealed that the alleged victims of the shooting showed up at Williams' house “unannounced.” They came asking for a walkthrough of the mansion.

What happened in the Mikey Williams case?

The call to the Sheriff's Department came one day after the incident that resulted in the charges against Williams.

The victims of the shooting were three minors and two adults who drove up to the mansion in a car on the evening of March 27. The group asked to see the mansion and someone from the house began shooting at the vehicle. Williams was the alleged shooter in the incident.

Matt Infield @Matt_Infield Was all Grizzlies yesterday, but here's Penny Hardaway's first comments on Mikey Williams since his arrest.



"I can't even speak on the case out of respect of the ongoing process."



And...



"I'm going to continue to recruit. As of right now, Mikey is still with us." Was all Grizzlies yesterday, but here's Penny Hardaway's first comments on Mikey Williams since his arrest."I can't even speak on the case out of respect of the ongoing process."And..."I'm going to continue to recruit. As of right now, Mikey is still with us." https://t.co/Z1MYIMgGbH

The rear of the vehicle was hit by gunfire as it drove away. Williams co-owns the mansion outside San Diego, California, where the incident occurred.

Williams pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of assault with a weapon and one count of firing a gun at an occupied vehicle. He faces 28 years in prison if convicted on all counts. Williams was released on $50,000 bail. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on June 29.

Williams, 18, is an elite basketball prospect. He had millions of social media followers before deleting his social media accounts following the arrest.

No Jumper @nojumper Mikey Williams’ mugshot has been released after he was arrested for alleged gun charges Mikey Williams’ mugshot has been released after he was arrested for alleged gun charges 😳 https://t.co/oFZlXznh2N

Williams is committed to play for coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis University next season. Williams is ranked 34th in ESPN’s recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Memphis said they are investigating the details and Hardaway said he could not comment at this time. They have not rescinded their scholarship offer to Williams.

Another young basketball star played through similar gun charges this season. Alabama star Brandon Miller transported a gun that was used in a fatal shooting. Miller played the entire season while the investigation was active. Miller has now declared for the NBA draft and is a projected top-five draft pick.

