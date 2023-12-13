Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 13): Latest update on Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's availability

The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night for their third matchup of the season. The Bucks are starting to put it together, but there are still some things that need to be straightened out. On that note, let's look at the latest Milwaukee Bucks injury report.

There are six players on the Bucks injury report against the Pacers – Jae Crowder, Pat Connaughton, Chris Livingston, Marques Bolden, TyTy Washington Jr. and Lindell Wigginton. All of them are listed as out, but only Crowder, Connaughton and Livingston are injured.

Bolden, Washington and Wigginton are on two-way contracts, so they are assigned to the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League. That means players like Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are set to suit up.

Jae Crowder is still recovering from left adductor surgery, with no timeline for a return. Pat Connauhton is dealing with a sprained right ankle and is set to miss his sixth consecutive game. Chris Livingston has a left ankle sprain but was not part of the Milwaukee Bucks' regular rotation when he was healthy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has stayed relatively healthy this season, missing just one game. Khris Middleton's minutes have slowly increased in the last two games, but it's still unclear if the Bucks will allow him to play back-to-back games.

Damian Lillard is not dealing with any injury but has been struggling with his shot in the last two games. Lillard has gone 7-for-20 and 3-for-17 against the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls, respectively.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers game preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers face each other for the third time this season. The Bucks lost the first two matchups, on Nov. 9 in Indiana and on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas in the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Milwaukee is still trying to find its way under coach Adrian Griffin. They look like contenders at times, beating fellow contenders like the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Then they struggle and barely beat teams like the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are one of the most surprising teams this season. Tyrese Haliburton has turned into a superstar, leading them to two wins over the Bucks this season.

