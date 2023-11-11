Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov. 11): Latest update on Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's status

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to play against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Saturday night. The Bucks are coming off a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, with Damian Lillard out of the lineup due to a sore right calf. Here's the latest Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Nov. 11.

According to NBA.com, the Bucks have three players listed on their injury report against the Magic. Damian Lillard is questionable, while Marques Bolden and TyTy Washington Jr. are listed as out.

Lillard is still nursing a sore right calf, but will likely test it in shootaround before he gets cleared or not. Bolden and Washington are signed to two-way contracts, so they are currently in the NBA G League playing for the Bucks' affiliate team Wisconsin Herd.

Khris Middleton is not on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report because he's not nursing injuries. Middleton has already missed two games this season on purpose as part of his restriction after an injury-filled campaign last season. He's currently not playing the first game of a back-to-back.

Middleton suffered an MCL sprain two games into the 2022 postseason, while undergoing wrist surgery in the summer. He played in just 33 games the previous season mainly due to the wrist injury and knee soreness.

Despite what happened last season, the Bucks still signed Middleton to a three-year, $102 million contract extension. The acquisition of Damian Lillard this summer also meant that Milwaukee is serious about remaining a contender. They even gave Giannis Antetokounmpo a three-year, $186 million contract extension.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Game Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to bounce back after a 126-124 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up an incredible performance of 54 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, but the Bucks still came up short.

Milwaukee still has trouble adjusting to head coach Adrian Griffin's system, but they need to pick up the pace if they don't want to get behind the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. They face an up-and-coming Orlando Magic team that looks better than what their 4-4 record shows.

The Magic are slowly turning into a good young team with stars such as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. They could have easily had a record of 6-2 after their close losses to the LA Lakers on Oct. 30 and to the Atlanta Hawks last Thursday in Mexico City.

Nevertheless, Giannis and the Bucks have the Magic's number in the past few seasons. The Bucks have won 14 straight games against the Magic dating back to Nov. 1, 2019.

