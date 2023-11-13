Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov. 13): Latest update on Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder's status

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard missed the Bucks’ last two games due to a right calf injury. However, Lillard appears set to return on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, as he's listed as probable to play.

Outside of Lillard, veteran forward Jae Crowder (groin) and rookie forward Chris Livingston (ankle) have been ruled out for the Bucks. Meanwhile, stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton appear good to go, as they're not listed in the team’s injury report.

As for the Bulls, veteran guard Alex Caruso (toe) and sophomore wing Dalen Terry (knee) are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, point guard Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out after being ruled out for the season.

Monday’s matchup between the Bucks (5-4) and the Bulls (4-6) takes place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will tip off at 8 p.m. E.T.

Milwaukee looking to snap two-game losing streak

Milwaukee will look to snap its two-game losing streak on Monday night against Chicago.

In their last two games without Lillard, the Bucks fell 126-124 to the Indiana Pacers (6-4) on Thursday after relinquishing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. They followed that up with a 112-97 blowout loss to the Orlando Magic (5-4) two days later.

Following Saturday's loss, Antetokounmpo called out his team for its poor defensive effort:

“Sometimes you have to put your body on the line, take that hit, to make it easier for our defense. The last two games we haven’t done it,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Right now, I feel like we’re just being stagnant. We’re going back on defense and not showing a lot of help. We’re not protecting one another as much as we should, and sometimes when we turn the ball over, we sit and kind of complain. We’ve got to get out of that mentality and stop feeling sorry for ourselves.”

Through nine games, the Bucks rank 25th in defensive rating (116.5) after finishing fourth (110.9) last season. They will need to rectify their defensive woes to contend for the 2024 NBA title.

However, even if Milwaukee’s defense doesn’t improve anytime soon, the return of Lillard should at least give them a sizeable boost at the offensive end. The Bucks rank 11th in offensive rating (113.0) after nine games.

