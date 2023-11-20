Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov. 20): Latest update on Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's status

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Bucks are back on the road for a two-game road trip after playing two of their last three games away from the Fiserv Forum. Let's take a look at the latest Milwaukee Bucks injury report for November 20.

There are six players on the Bucks' injury report against the Wizards. All six players are listed as out, but only three are injured. Marques Bolden, TyTy Washington Jr. and Lindell Wigginton are all currently assigned to Milwaukee's NBA G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

Marjon Beauchamp, Jae Crowder and Chris Livingston are all recovering from different injuries. Beauchamp is nursing a sprained right ankle, while Livingston has a left ankle sprain. Crowder is still recovering from left adductor surgery, with no concrete timetable for recovery.

Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton are not on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report, which means they are available to play against the Washington Wizards. Lillard has fully recovered from a minor calf injury that caused him to miss two games a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Middleton missed the Bucks' 132-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. He continues to be on minutes restriction and unable to play in one half of back-to-back games. He missed a bunch of games last season and Milwaukee just wants him to be as healthy as possible for the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing the Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Center on Monday night. It's the 227th regular-season meeting between the Wizards and Bucks, with Milwaukee having a huge 130-95 advantage. The Bucks have also won three straight and eight of their last 10 matchups.

It's going to be a tough game for the Wizards, considering they are tied for the lowest win total this season. They have a 2-10 record, which is the second-worst record in the league. They are also on a five-game losing streak, and things don't look bright at the Capital.

On the other hand, the Bucks are starting to find their grove under first-year head coach Adrian Griffin. Damian Lillard has slowly gotten out of his funk, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally adjusted to his new superstar teammate.

