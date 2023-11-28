Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Nov. 28): Latest update on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's availability

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to clinch the top spot in East Group B of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Bucks will travel to South Beach and visit the Miami Heat. Let's take a look at the latest Milwaukee Bucks' injury report and get an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's availability.

Milwaukee has five players on their injury report for the final group stage game of the In-Season Tournament. Marques Bolden, Jae Crowder, TyTy Washington Jr. and Lindell Wigginton are listed as out, while Khris Middleton is questionable against the Heat.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard are not on the injury report, which means they are available to play on Tuesday night. If the Bucks get the win over Miami, they will advance to the knockout rounds with a record of 4-0.

Marques Bolden, TyTy Washington Jr. and Lindell Wigginton are all assigned to the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Jae Crowder continues to recover from a left adductor surgery with no timetable for a return.

Khris Middleton is dealing with left Achilles tendinitis, which caused him to leave early in the Bucks' win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 24. Middleton ended up missing the game against the Portland Trail Blazers two days later, so he's status for Tuesday's contest is up in the air.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been the two best players for the Bucks this season as they should be. They endured a tough start to the season, but have been playing well, winning seven out of their last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat game preview

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat against Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to win East Group B of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament and advance to the knockout rounds. The Bucks are 3-0 in the group, while the Miami Heat are 2-1 with a small point differential of 12. The Heat will need to win by a large margin to make things exciting in the group.

There are several scenarios for both teams, but it's a must-win situation for the Bucks and Heat. A win for Milwaukee takes them to the next round, while a loss could force a tie that will be determined by point differential. The New York Knicks will also need to win to make things more interesting in East Group B.

It will also be the second meeting of the season between the Bucks and Heat. Milwaukee got the 122-114 win over Miami on Oct. 30 with Giannis Antetokounmpo dropping 33 points and seven rebounds.

