Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts Mar. 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Saturday's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game will tip off at 7.30 p.m. ET from Atlanta. With the Hawks eager to build on a four-game win streak that sees them within striking distance of the Chicago Bulls, the team is riding considerable momentum into Saturday's game. On the flip side, the Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to snap a two-game skid.

Despite their standing as the Eastern Conference's second-place team, the Bucks are just 1.5 games ahead of the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers. Given that, the team will need to string together wins to retain their second-place spot heading into the postseason.

As we await tip-off later tonight, let's take a look at the projected starting lineups and depth charts for both teams, as well as which players will miss the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks projected starting lineups, depth charts, and injuries for Mar. 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Saturday's clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will see a number of key players sidelined with injuries. Both teams have already submitted their injury reports for Mar. 30 through NBA.com, published every hour on the hour.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks injury report for Mar. 30, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks:

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley are all listed as probable, along with MarJon Beauchamp. At the same time, Damian Lillard will miss the game due to personal reasons. Young standouts Jaylin Galloway and Chris Livingston will be on G-League assignments.

Atlanta Hawks:

Atlanta Hawks will be without a slew of players. Trae Young, Saddiq Bey, Kobe Bufkin, AJ Griffin, Mouhamed Gueye and Onyeka Okongwu will all miss the game due to injuries. Seth Lundy will also miss the game while on assignment with the G League and Jalen Johnson is questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Let's take a look at the projected starting lineups for the game, as well as the depth charts of both teams.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks starting lineup & depth chart for Mar. 30, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks:

Note: ** Indicates player who is listed as day-to-day.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Patrick Beverley** Andre Jackson Jr. TyTy Washington SG Malik Beasley AJ Green SF Khris Middleton** Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo** Jae Crowder Danilo Gallinari C Brook Lopez Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Atlanta Hawks:

Note: ** Indicates player who is listed as day-to-day.

Starter 2nd PG Dejounte Murray Trent Forrest SG Vit Krejci Garrison Mathews SF Bogdan Bogdanovic Wesley Matthews PF De'Andre Hunter Dylan Windler C Clint Capela Bruno Fernando

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks key matchups

With Trae Young on the sidelines, Dejounte Murray will handle the majority of the offensive load for the Atlanta Hawks. While this would be a perfect opportunity for the Bucks to utilize Patrick Beverley, he is dealing with a wrist injury that could see him play reduced minutes.

At the same time, the frontcourt matchup between Capela, Antetokounmpo and the rest of the frontcourt players for both teams is sure to produce fireworks. With the Bucks eager to snap their skid and the Hawks looking to build on their win streak, we could be in for a great inter-conference matchup.