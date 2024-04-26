Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (April 26)

After getting embarrassed on their home floor 125-108, the Milwaukee Bucks hope to return the favor to the Indiana Pacers in Game 3. Unlike in the series opener, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence proved too much to overcome two nights ago. “The Greek Freak” has been upgraded to doubtful but he is not expected to play, making it a still tall task for Milwaukee to win.

Meanwhile, the Pacers’ high-octane offense crushed the Bucks despite another big night from Damian Lillard. Tyrese Haliburton and his quick cohorts in the perimeter have been relentlessly pushing the pace to keep Milwaukee on its heels. The Bucks will be in for another long night if Antetokounmpo remains out and the Pacers offense doesn’t stutter.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The moneyline for the Bucks is +185 while it’s -225 for the Pacers. Milwaukee is a +5.5 underdog making Indiana a -5.5 favorite. The over/under total points are set at 221.0.

The lines aren’t the only odds available for the game. There are player props that basketball fans might have an interest in to spice up their Friday night.

Top 10 Player Props for Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers, Game 3

No. 10 Brook Lopez to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-152)

The Indiana Pacers have been willing to let Brook Lopez hoist it up instead of Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. They were successful in Game 1 but failed in Game 2 as the Milwaukee Bucks drained missed just once out of seven attempts from deep. Indiana will likely stick to that plan, allowing Lopez plenty of opportunities to get past this line.

No. 9 - Khris Middleton to go Under 1.5 3-pointers (-142)

The Pacers don’t want the Bucks forward to catch any rhythm which is why they have been running him off the 3-point line. Indiana will not deviate from that plan which will make it tough for Middleton to likely get consistent open looks from deep.

No. 8 - Pascal Siakam to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (+120)

Pascal Siakam ran rings around his Milwaukee Bucks defenders for most of Game 2. He outmuscled smaller defenders in the post and hoisted shots from deep when given the opportunity. The Indiana Pacers forward has had the hot hand and might be in that vein again for Game 3. He is likely getting over this line on Friday.

No. 7 - Pascal Siakam to go Over 10.5 rebounds (-105)

“Spicy P” leads the Indiana Pacers with 12.0 caroms per game. Unless he gets less than 10 rebounds, it seems smart to bet on him continuing his trend. He has been active, aggressive and the Pacers will be at home so his energy to chase after those balls will be bursting.

No. 6 - Khris Middleton to go Over 6.5 rebounds (-105)

The Milwaukee Bucks have been relying on Khris Middleton to help crash the boards particularly when they go small with Bobby Portis in the middle. He will have more than his fair chances of getting even over 10 rebounds versus the Indiana Pacers in Game 3.

No. 5 - Myles Turner to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (+120)

Myles Turner has made three 3-pointers in the first two games of the series. He will not hesitate to let it fly from deep when the Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3. Turner will likely keep stroke going and make it over this player prop.

Expand Tweet

No. 4 - Myles Turner to go Under 27.5 for Pts+Reb (-106)

Turner’s job, even without Giannis Antetokounmpo’s menacing presence, has been to box out the Milwaukee Bucks’ potential rebounders. He has had his share of caroms but has stuck to his part and made it tough for the Bucks’ big men to muscle their way into the paint.

Turner can help carry the Indiana Pacers’ scoring load but he isn’t likely hitting over 27.5 for points and rebounds.

No. 3 - Tyrese Haliburton to go Under 16.5 points (-110)

Tyrese Haliburton has not been aggressive jacking up shots for the Indiana Pacers against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been largely content directing the Pacers’ high-octane offense and keeping it humming. Haliburton will not shy away from open shots but he isn’t likely going over 16.5 points on Friday.

No. 2 - Damian Lillard to go Under 31.5 points (-115)

Damian Lillard is averaging 34.5 points in the first-round series between the Pacers and the Bucks. But, he will be in Indiana this time where he struggled in the regular season. “Dame Time” will get his shots and still score but is not likely to go over 31 points in Game 3.

Expand Tweet

No. 1 - Pascal Siakam to go Over 26.5 (-125)

Pascal Siakam has gone toe-to-toe against Damian Lillard in the series. “Spicy P” has been playing like Kevin Durant, torching the Milwaukee Bucks with 36.5 points per game. With Game 3 in Indiana, expect Siakam to be more aggressive and likely hit over 26 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback