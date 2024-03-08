Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Injury Report for March 8 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the LA Lakers on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the inaugural matchup of their season series and is part of the NBA's six-game slate.

The Bucks, 41-22, are second in the East. They are coming off a 125-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first game of their Pacific Coast trip, snapping their six-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, 34-30, are 10th in the West and fifth in the Pacific Division. They lost 130-120 to their division rivals, Sacramento Kings, at home on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers struggled to contain De'Aaron Fox, who had a hot shooting night, registering 44 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers injury report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 8

The Bucks have listed two players on their injury report: PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles) is probable and SF Khris Middleton (ankle) is out.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo probable Achilles Khris Middleton out ankle

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Antetokounmpo was initially listed as questionable for the Mar. 4 game against the Clippers due to his Achilles condition.

Despite hopes of his participation, discomfort during pregame warm-ups meant that he didn't play. This season, Antetokounmpo has been remarkably resilient, appearing in 60 of 63 games.

His absences were due to a variety of injuries, including a right calf strain, right shoulder contusion, and most recently, a left Achilles tendinitis. Although Antetokounmpo has had right knee patellar tendinitis, it has not resulted in missed games.

Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that the Bucks are not overly concerned about Antetokounmpo's Achilles injury. But his status for the highly anticipated matchup against the Lakers remains uncertain.

Expand Tweet

LA Lakers injury report for March 8

The Lakers have seven players on their injury report: SF LeBron James (ankle) is questionable; PF Anthony Davis (Achilles) and SF Cam Reddish (ankle) are probable.

PF Chris Wood (knee), PG Gabe Vincent (knee), PF Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and C Colin Castleton (wrist) are out.

Player Status Injury Christian Wood out knee Cam Reddish probable ankle Anthony Davis probable Achilles LeBron James questionable ankle Gabe Vincent out knee Jarred Vanderbilt out foot Colin Castleton out wrist

What happened to Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt?

Christian Wood is sidelined due to a left knee effusion. The Lakers will reassess him in a week.

Jarred Vanderbilt has had a challenging season, beginning with left heel bursitis that kept him out for the first 20 games.

Despite returning, his game time has been limited as he works towards regaining full fitness and overcoming discomfort. His situation exacerbated after a right foot injury against the Celtics.

Initial x-rays ruled out fractures, but further assessments, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brad Turner of the LA Times, suggest that the injury's severity could sideline him for the remainder of the season.