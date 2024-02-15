Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports for February 15 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to start the All-Star break on a high note when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Thursday. It's the last game day before the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. It's also the first match of the season between the two teams.

Milwaukee is having a tough time under new head coach Doc Rivers. The Bucks are 3-6 since Rivers took over the team after losing 123-97 to the Miami Heat at home in the Fiserv Forum. It seems like they really need the break before resuming the campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 23.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over the Houston Rockets. It was the team's first victory of the month as they endured a really tough season filled with a ton of injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Will Kawhi Leonard play in 2024 NBA All-Star game? Latest injury update for LA Clippers forward

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports for February 15, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks have been relatively healthy this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has dealt with some minor injuries, as well as Damian Lillard in his first year in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton has remained fragile and is currently out with a sprained ankle.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies is probably the NBA team most ravaged by injuries this season. The Grizzlies are already without most of their starters, but they continue to keep fighting every game.

Also Read: "Skill-based matchmaking" - NBA fans wheezing over Kai Cenat battling toddlers to prepare for Celebrity All-Star game

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks have only three players on their injury report - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo and Lillard are listed as probable, while Middleton won't be playing against the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo has right knee tendinitis, while Lillard is dealing with an inflamed left ankle. Middleton is out due to a sprained left ankle.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Right Knee Patella Tendinitis Damian Lillard Probable Left Ankle Inflammation Khris Middleton Out Right Ankle Sprain

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies have six players on their injury report, including Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane, Jake LaRavia and Scotty Pippen Jr. Pippen is a game-time decision, while the rest are all likely to miss the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Morant is out for the season, while Smart, Clarke, Bane and LaRavia could return at some point this season.

Player Status Injury Marcus Smart Out Right Ring Finger Injury Desmond Bane Out Left Ankle Sprain Brandon Clarke Out Left Achilles Surgery Jake LaRavia Out Left Ankle Sprain Ja Morant Out Right Shoulder Surgery Scotty Pippen Jr. Game-Time Decision Illness

Also Read: "Jamie Salter is like a father figure" - Kanye West wants to 'hang with' childhood hero Shaquille O'Neal and $1.1 billion worth business partner

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies game starts at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT. it will also be available on radio stations across the United States through SiriusXM NBA Radio.

It can be heard on local stations 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ in Milwaukee and ESPN 92.9FM/680AM in Memphis. Live streaming options include FuboTV, which is a paid subscription.

Also Read: "You're getting soft brother" - Jusuf Nurkic trolls Draymond Green after 'flop' against LA Clippers