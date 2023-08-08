Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Prediction & Game Preview - August 8 | WNBA

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky WNBA matchup is set to happen on August 8, Tuesday and it will be held inside the halls of the Wintrust Arena located in Chicago, Illinois. The game is expected to start at exactly 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The Minnesota Lynx will be coming in this game with a 13-15 record and will look to avoid getting into a losing streak after losing back-to-back games against the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty.

Entering this matchup, Chicago Sky just got into a winning streak after picking up a couple of wins against the Dallas Wings and the Phoenix Mercury. They hope to extend their run to four games and inch closer to a .500 record.

It is seen in basketball betting odds that Chicago Sky will maximize home-court advantage and extend their winning streak to four with a win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: Players to watch

The Minnesota Lynx had an even record but they find themselves down two games of .500 after dropping their matchups against the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty.

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride were the only players who scored double-digits for the Lynx doing 18 and 14 points respectively. They need more from Diamond Miller who struggled to hit her shots doing only 2-12 from the field.

Chicago Sky is starting to gain traction as they won their last three games. One is against the Phoenix Mercury and the last two are with the Dallas Wings. Their record now improved to 12-15 and hopes to inch in closer to an even record.

Marina Mabrey was the Sky's top scorer during their last game with 32 points along with five rebounds and shot 13-of-13 from the free throw line. Kahleah Copper seconded with 23 points while Dana Evans and Morgan Bertsch combined for 25 points off the bench.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Lynx (+150), Sky (-170)

Spread: Lynx (+3.5), Sky (-3.5)

Total: 164.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx being the road team is the riskier bet to make especially that the Chicago Sky is on a winning groove.

