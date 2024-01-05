Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report (Jan. 5): Latest on Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels' availability

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels for Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets. Timberwolves fans will be happy to know both are not listed on the injury report, particularly since the team is on a two-game losing streak. Both are expected to start for Minnesota for the 9:00 AM ET tip-off.

Towns and McDaniels were on the Timberwolves’ injury concerns over the past few weeks. The big man has been dealing with knee soreness while the versatile forward previously had a bruised tailbone. Fortunately, they have been removed from the said list and should be ready to help the team snap the losing skid.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Karl-Anthony Towns had a so-so performance in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 117-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. He was asked if his left knee was still bothering him. “KAT” said that he felt good but added that he just had an off-shooting night.

McDaniels played his usual role in a quiet and unassuming way. He had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. Minnesota’s defensive stalwart will be looking to play better on Friday.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels?

Karl-Anthony Towns injured his left knee in the fourth quarter of the game against the LA Lakers on Dec. 21. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch later told the media that “KAT” banged his knee. The next day, the team announced that he was ruled out for the game versus the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 23.

Towns was on the injury report as questionable in the succeeding games due to left knee soreness. He hasn’t been forced to sit out since the matchup with the Kings. “KAT” has managed to get clearance hours before the last few games.

Karl-Anthony Towns was finally removed from the injury list for the Friday game versus the Houston Rockets. It should be good news as the Timberwolves try to snap out of their first back-to-back losses of the season.

Jaden McDaniels couldn’t finish the game against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 16 due to an injury to his tailbone. He played 18 minutes and finished with five points, one rebound and one steal. Like Towns, he has been a regular on the injury report as questionable.

McDaniels is fully recovered now and will be ready to help the Timberwolves on Friday versus the Houston Rockets.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels' stats vs the Houston Rockets

Towns has averaged 26.9 points, 13.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 23 meetings with the Houston Rockets.

Jaden McDaniels has played against the Rockets nine times in his career. He has averaged 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks versus Houston.