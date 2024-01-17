Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report (January 17): Are Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels suiting up against Pistons?

Anthony Edwards is one of the main reasons the Minnesota Timberwolves are atop the Western Conference. The Timberwolves surrounded him with complementary players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels.

According to Minnesota's latest report, Edwards will play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. McDaniels has not missed a game since returning from an ankle injury on Dec. 11 in the loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Other players on the Timberwolves' injury report are Jaylen Clark, Leonard Miller and Josh Minott. Clark is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered when he was still with UCLA, while Miller and Minott are assigned to the NBA G League.

What happened to Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels?

Anthony Edwards has been healthy for most of the season, playing 36 of the Timberwolves' 39 games. He missed three games in early December because of a hip contusion injury. He's dealing with left knee tendonitis, playing through it in the win over the LA Clippers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels missed the season's first two games with a calf injury. He suffered a sprained right ankle on Nov. 20 against the New York Knicks. He was out for 11 games before getting cleared to return on Dec. 11 in a showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Are Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels suiting up against the Pistons?

Anthony Edwards will likely be evaluated before tip-off to decide if he can play against the Detroit Pistons or not. Edwards played through the injury on Sunday and didn't miss a beat to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a crucial victory.

Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels will suit up and play in Wednesday's game. He will shoulder an additional load if Edwards misses the contest due to his knee injury. The Pistons are the worst team in the league, so there's a chance for the Timberwolves to rest "Ant-Man."

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels stats vs Pistons

In six games against the Detroit Pistons, Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals. Edwards has a winning 4-2 record versus the Pistons, with the two losses coming in the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels has faced the Pistons five times, averaging 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He also has a winning record, 3-2, against Detroit.

