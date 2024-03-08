Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report for March 8 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the inaugural matchup of their season series and is included in the NBA's eight-game slate.

The Wolves, 44-19, are first in the West following their 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on the road in the first game of a back-to-back. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 44 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks on 18-of-35 shooting, including 3-of-7 from the deep.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, 40-22, are third in the East, splitting their last four games and coming off a 112-101 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs shot at 43.8%, allowing the Hawks to shoot at 51.2%, including 22.7% from the 3-point range, compared to the Hawks' 36.7%.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for March 8

The Wolves have listed three players on their injury report: PG Monte Morris (left hamstring) is a game-time decision, while G Jaylen Clark (Achilles) and Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus) are out.

Player Status Injury Karl-Anthony Towns out torn left meniscus Monte Morris game-time decision left hamstring soreness Jaylen Clark out Achilles

What happened to Karl Anthony Towns?

Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves' cornerstone, has encountered a significant setback. Following reports by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Towns is slated for surgery to address a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Timberwolves have announced that the All-Star center will be absent for a minimum of four weeks.

The timeline means he will miss at least 13 games, which comprises most of the bulk of Minnesota’s remainder of the regular season. A reassessment of Towns' condition is scheduled in a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for March 8

The Cavaliers have listed four players on their injury report: SG Max Strus (knee), PF Evan Mobley (ankle), SG Donovan Mitchell (knee) and SG Ty Jerome (right ankle) are out.

Player Status Injury Max Strus out knee Evan Mobley out ankle Donovan Mitchell out knee Ty Jerome out right ankle

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have confirmed that Donovan Mitchell is suffering from a bone bruise, a condition coach J.B. Bickerstaff said has developed gradually over several weeks.

The team also disclosed that Mitchell recently underwent a procedure at a Cleveland clinic on Monday, receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee to aid his recovery.

His most recent appearance on the court was a demanding 44-minute effort in a double-overtime defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 28. Following the intense outing, Mitchell's participation was deemed questionable for the Cavaliers' subsequent two games.

Mitchell has been sidelined for 15 games, with his absences attributed to various sicknesses and minor injuries.