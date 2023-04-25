Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs Game 5

Anthony Edwards vowed after the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 3 to the Denver Nuggets that he would not be swept. The first-time All-Star battled hard and carried his team to a hard-earned overtime victory against the Nuggets to force a Game 5.

The Timberwolves barely survived in regulation when Denver launched a crippling 12-0 run down the stretch to force an extension. Nikola Jokic missed a crucial free throw during the Nuggets’ backbreaking run that could have won them the game.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife "See you in Denver, we going back."



ANTHONY EDWARDS had 34 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PT, 3 BLK, 2 nasty spin moves & 1 great postgame interview in the win!



"See you in Denver, we going back." ANTHONY EDWARDS had 34 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PT, 3 BLK, 2 nasty spin moves & 1 great postgame interview in the win! https://t.co/z6PGwNFwKa

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anthony Edwards had a shot to win the game in the fourth quarter but was forced into a turnover by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker played a crucial role in the Minnesota Timberwolves' overtime win. He scored six of his eight points in the extra frame and helped contain Jamal Murray to just 19 points after a 40-point explosion in Game 3.

Minnesota barely walked away with a win on their home floor as Murray struggled. The Timberwolves will be hoping they’ve figured out the Denver Nuggets or they’ll go home after Game 5 is over.

Where to watch

Game 5 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves will start at 9:00 PM ET. NBA TV will nationally televise the game while ALT and BSNX will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamlined via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Jamal Murray and Karl-Anthony Towns need to play better in Game 5 for the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

The Minnesota Timberwolves won Game 4 but they also did almost everything that could have eliminated them in the series. They made too many costly turnovers, even unforced ones, when the Denver Nuggets pummeled them for 12 unanswered points to force overtime.

Anthony Edwards, who had 16 third-quarter points, couldn't get going in the final period. He didn’t attempt a shot until there were roughly five minutes left in the game. “Ant-Man” made a few clutch baskets in overtime but it felt like the Nuggets lost the game rather than the Timberwolves won it.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to play much better in Game 5 to stay alive in this series. Minnesota coach Chris Finch has to find a way to get Karl-Anthony Towns going. “KAT” is averaging just 16.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in four games against the Denver Nuggets.

The self-proclaimed greatest big-man shooter is hitting just 27.8% of his three-pointers, allowing Denver’s defense to just pack the paint. If the Timberwolves want the series to return to Minnesota, they will need Towns to get going.

Also read: "Nah he deadass is Jordan’s Son"- Wolves fans are going nuts after Anthony Edwards hits clutch three in Game 4

Game prediction

Spread: Nuggets (-9.5)

Total (O/U): 221.5

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+320) vs. Nuggets (-405)

The Denver Nuggets missed a golden opportunity to score their first sweep in the postseason in franchise history. They will be content with a win on Tuesday night to book a place in the semifinal round.

Jamal Murray struggled in Game 4 and will be looking to have a big night in front of the Nuggets’ home crowd.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



Grab your tickets: Lock in your spot at Game 5 if you haven't alreadyGrab your tickets: nuggets.media/rd1gm5tixtw Lock in your spot at Game 5 if you haven't already 👀Grab your tickets: nuggets.media/rd1gm5tixtw https://t.co/On1NmTb5zl

The Minnesota Timberwolves stayed alive with a crucial win, but Denver looks like the superior team even after their recent loss.

Denver Nuggets 115, Minnesota Timberwolves 108

Poll : 0 votes