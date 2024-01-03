"Miss him so much": Alisah Chanel dotes on gifts from husband PJ Washington, currently on West Coast trip with Hornets

Alisah Chanel welcomed the New Year with gifts from her husband PJ Washington. The wife of Charlotte Hornets power forward Washington uploaded an Instagram story to reminisce about her love. As seen in the story, Alisah had a brown teddy bear and a box of chocolates on her table.

She captioned the Instagram story:

"Miss him so much. Ty babe"

Alisah put on an Instagram story missing her husband PJ Washington

PJ Washington exchanged vows with Alisah Chanel around October last year. The couple's journey to marriage began when they started dating shortly after Washington's split from his previous girlfriend, Brittany Renner. The proposal took place in August 2022 while Chanel was already expecting, and the union was celebrated in the company of close friends and family.

Their marriage was documented in a simple Instagram post by Chanel titled, "THE WASHINGTONS Part 1," which signifies a new chapter in their lives amid the arrival of their son on Dec. 17, 2022.

PJ Washington's performance in the 2023-24 season and his trade options

PJ Washington's performance in the 2023-24 NBA season has been varying. He started off the season impressively, showcasing his potential as an impactful player for the Charlotte Hornets in their season-opening win against the Atlanta Hawks. The notable performance for PJ Washington in this game included 25 points, five rebounds and two assists.

However, his performance took a downturn in the subsequent game against the Detroit Pistons, where he was limited to 13 points on 6-13 shooting, along with three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Regrettably, he was also ejected from the game due to a flagrant hit on Pistons center Isaiah Stewart. After signing a significant three-year, $46 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets in the summer, expectations were high for Washington to contribute significantly to the team's success.

Although he expressed his desire to stay in Charlotte, his performance thus far in the season has been inconsistent. In 25 games, he has started in 13 of them and is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent overall and a career-worst 31.3 percent from deep. Despite his potential, it is clear that he has not lived up to the expectations set for him after signing the new contract.

Interestingly, there have been discussions about the possibility of a trade involving Washington, with reports suggesting a potential swap between Charlotte and Dallas.