The Los Angeles Clippers are deep in their preparation for the 2023-24 NBA season, but it has not stopped them from having some fun while at it. One instance had coach Tyronn Lue having a good-natured bet with his players while he was at the free-throw line in practice.
The bet was if he made both of his free throw attempts, the players had to run. If he missed at least one of his shots, practice was over.
Lue made the first shot easily. For the second shot, his players tried to disrupt him in every possible way. The coach still managed to drain it, but not after the ball had to trickle in, forcing the players to run.
After a video clip of it was posted on X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their take on what Lue did.
One praised the coach while taking a dig at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James:
“More clutch at the line than Bron”
@_HoopsNation wrote: Kawhi was all smiles
@javi_stin wrote: What was Morris doing? He needed those runs out of everyone else
@Pattyyy2x wrote: Just missing Harden from being one big happy family
@The1RealRhodes wrote: Got me to go on a run too.. it’s still hot out
@harry94291838 wrote: Clippers is the second best Franchise! they are having so much fun!
@nbaoficialtrash wrote: You know the vibes are good when Kawhi can't stop smiling!
@redapples wrote: The 2nd free throw
The Los Angeles Clippers finished last season with a 44-38 record, good for fifth spot in the Western Conference. Injuries to All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, though, stymied their push in the playoffs, leaving them to exit in the opening round against the Phoenix Suns, 4-1.
The team is one of 11 in the NBA still without a championship title. The others are the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Los Angeles Clippers begin their 2023-24 NBA season at home on Oct. 25 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Los Angeles Clippers roster
Nicolas Batum
Brandon Boston Jr.
Kobe Brown
Amir Coffey
Robert Covington
Moussa Diabate
Paul George
Bones Hyland
Terance Mann
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Jordan Miller
Xavier Moon
Marcus Morris Sr.
Mason Plumlee
Morman Powell
Joshua Primo
Brodic Thomas
Russell Westbrook
Bryson Williams
Ivica Zubac
How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!