"More consistent than Paul George" - NBA fans amped as 76ers snag Lonnie Walker IV on bargain $3 million deal for 7th league season

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Philadelphia 76ers signed guard Lonnie Walker IV to a two-year, $3.7 million deal. This came following the multiple problems the Sixers have faced in the 2024-25 NBA season. Philly is tied with the Brooklyn Nets in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-34 record.

Having a scoring guard like Walker could give the team a much-needed boost in the second half of the season. The Sixers have 28 games left and are looking to qualify for the postseason.

The former San Antonio Spurs player was with the Žalgiris Kaunas of the Lithuanian Basketball League this season and had an NBA-out in his contract. During his time overseas, he played 19 games, averaging 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 33.1 percent shooting from deep.

With his return to the NBA for his seventh league season, fans look forward to seeing him in action with the Sixers.

"He will be more consistent than Paul George," a fan said.

"Daryl Morey nailed the signing of Guerschon Yabusele before the season and he likely did it again by landing Lonnie Walker now," another fan commented.

"Great deal for the 76ers," one fan posted.

In general, NBA fans are just happy to see Walker signed with a team.

"Welcome back to the league, I like the 76ers taking a chance on these guys this season," a fan posted.

"Oh heck yeah, welcome back to the league Lonnie," another fan said.

"Happy to see him back in the league," one fan commented.

How good is Lonnie Walker IV?

Lonnie Walker IV started his career with the San Antonio Spurs. However, Walker didn't play much for the team that drafted him in his rookie season. The scoring guard only played 17 games for San Antonio in his first season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds.

In his sophomore year, he had more opportunities to showcase his talent and appeared in 61 games. Walker averaged 6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists as part of the team's rotation. In his next two seasons with the Spurs, the 6-foot-4 guard was a fixture in the rotation, averaging 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 41.3 percent shooting.

He was a respectable role player who departed San Antonio to join the LA Lakers the following season. Walker averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 44.8 percent in 56 games. He later ended up playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023–24 campaign.

Walker's time with the Nets proved he can still be an effective offensive player. In 58 games, he averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Overall, the guard is a willing scorer who could provide a boost for the Sixers this season.

