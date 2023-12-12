“Most unserious time ever”: NBA fans wheezing after video of Ja Morant showing how to check-ball in court goes viral 

Ja Morant went to court on Monday afternoon for a trial against him for punching a 17-year-old named Joshua Holloway in 2022. Last summer, Morant participated in a pick-up basketball game where the young teen agitated the Memphis Grizzlies star. Morant decided to teach the boy a lesson by punching him in the face.

Now in court to defend himself, there was footage of Ja Morant demonstrating how to check-ball, which went viral on social media. NBA fans expressed disappointment about Morant's actions. One tweeted:

"We are in the most unserious time, ever. Unbelievable."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

"The entire case has been wild bro they were showing his dunks to prove how much “force” he could hit someone with"

Expand Tweet

"????? WHAT TIMELINE AM I IN"

Expand Tweet

"Meanwhile Josh Giddey is warming up for tonight’s game #unreal"

Expand Tweet

"They trynna be slick and get some free lessons"

Expand Tweet

"America might be a skit"

Expand Tweet

"Bro why they got Ja doing all that 😭"

Expand Tweet

"This is like something out of an SNL skit"

Expand Tweet

Ja Morant testified in court after altercation with 17-year-old

Ja Morant in court

On Monday afternoon, Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies star, appeared in court a week before his return to the basketball court following an NBA suspension. The lawsuit alleges that Morant assaulted Joshua Holloway, then 17, during a pickup basketball game at Morant's residence last year.

The legal proceedings commenced, delving into the days-long process as both legal teams awaited Judge Carol Chumney's decision on Morant's immunity from liability. New details surfaced during the session on Monday, shedding light on the events that transpired during the basketball game on Jul. 26, 2022.

According to Morant's account, before the chest pass, Holloway allegedly rolled the ball towards Morant's feet, which the Grizzlies' player considered disrespectful.

Carter, representing Morant, mentioned that Holloway then assumed a confrontational stance, balling up his hands in front of Morant, prompting Morant to punch Holloway in self-defense. Carter emphasized the case's hinge on credibility.

Carter also asserted that Holloway's narrative to authorities outlined in the lawsuit regarding the basketball game had changed multiple times. However, Rebecca Adelman, representing Holloway, contested these claims, insisting that Morant should be accountable for his actions.

Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, testified on Monday morning and is scheduled to continue on Tuesday. Additionally, Holloway, now 19, is expected to testify on Tuesday to present his side of the incident.