"Motherf***er I’m an alien too": Fans rave over Chet Holmgren's sensational debut with OKC while getting better of Victor Wembanyama

Chet Holmgren finally made his highly anticipated NBA debut during the 2023 preseason. Holmgren's OKC Thunder went up against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama. It was a battle between the two top picks from their respective draft classes. While Holmgren was picked second in the 2022 draft, Wembanya was the first pick in 2023.

Several fans were expecting Wembanyama to come out on top. However, Chet Holmgren proved everyone wrong and slayed the French giant. Holmgren carried the Thunder to a 122-121 victory over the Spurs and fans loved what they witnessed on Monday night.

One fan on social media made a hilarious comparison between Holmgren and Wembanyama, calling the Thunder big man special too.

@UsherNBA tweeted: "Chet’s like, motherf***er I’m an alien too"

@yoelitiro34 tweeted: "Chet will be a better player this season."

@edrisgarcia_ tweeted: "Chet Holmgren rokie of year"

@DintsWGMI tweeted: "chet is the superior big man"

@jayfrombklny tweeted: "Chet is better rn. Has more size on his frame"

@EthanR_92 tweeted: "Chet can hoop! He’s going to be a problem for sure."

@nbatalk1993 tweeted: "I’ll take Chet slightly at this stage .. Vic might have better numbers overall this year but I think Chet has the better impact"

@ItsjusJasson tweeted: "This is the modern day big man battle I can see being dope for the next decade."

Chet Holmgren carries the OKC Thunder to victory in their preseason opener

Chet Holmgren put up a spectacular performance in his NBA debut on Monday night. The OKC Thunder went up against the San Antonio Spurs, wherein Holmgren put up 21 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes of play. The Thunder big man's near double-double outing was a major contribution to their victory over the fan-favorite Spurs.

San Antonio didn't go down without a fight, though, as Victor Wembanyama did everything he could with the minutes allotted to him to try and win the game. Wembanyama came up with 20 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes of play.

While preseason games don't have any bearing on the regular season, these games usually serve as a platform to give fans a glimpse of what they can expect during the year. Having said that, this is obviously a good sign for the Thunder, considering how they now have a backup scorer for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The trio of Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeoues-Alexander and Chet Holmgren could put OKC back on the map. Last season, SGA had a superb All-Star season, averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. In comparison, Giddey averaged 16.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 6.2 apg.

If Holmgren consistently plays the way he did in the Thunder's 2023 preseason opener, we might witness the second coming of the Durant, Harden and Westbrook era in Oklahoma.