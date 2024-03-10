“My 2 goats”: Iconic link-up of Steph Curry with tennis legend Roger Federer leaves fans ecstatic

Stephen Curry and Roger Federer in one frame have caused quite a buzz on social media. The tennis icon was at Chase Center during his San Francisco visit and caught up with the Golden State Warriors stars ahead of their clash against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. One of the highlights of his visit was a picture with another superstar. Curry and Federer were pictured together at the arena and this had fans sharing their thoughts.

On the game front, it was unfortunate that Federer couldn't witness Curry play as the sharpshooter was ruled out with an ankle injury. The Warriors went down 113-126 in his absence, despite Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga's 26 and 27-point efforts. The Spurs were short-handed as well with no Victor Wembanyama but held their own to coast to a much-needed win.

The loss pegs Golden State back to tenth place in the West with a 33-30 record. They face the Spurs again on Monday, this time at Frost Bank Center.

After Curry meet, Warriors fans give Roger Federer a standing ovation at Chase Center

Chase Center erupted when Roger Federer's presence was announced. The Swiss native was all smiles and acknowledged the cheers from fans. Before the game, the tennis legend visited some of the players during their practice and shared some heartwarming moments with the side.

In related news, next year's Laver Cup, the eighth edition of the marquee event created by Federer in honor of tennis legend Rod Laver, will be held from September 19-21 at Chase Center. Previously, head coach Steve Kerr had likened Steph Curry to Federer when he had heard a story from the latter about how he was competitive, yet a thorough family man.

"So I think of Steph a lot when I think of that story from Roger Federer. Very, very similar just sort of zest for life and just joy for the process," Kerr said (via The Athletic).

As for the Dubs star, the latest setback was an ankle injury against the Chicago Bulls. He missed Saturday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs and will be sidelined for Monday's game as well against the same side. The 4x NBA champion will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

