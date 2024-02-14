"N**ga abusing refs": NBA fans in shambles over Giannis Antetokounmpo snapping towel at referee

Amid the Milwaukee Bucks’ up-and-down season, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has occasionally displayed frustration with his teammates and the referees. However, according to NBA fans, one of the two-time MVP’s latest interactions with an official may have crossed the line.

The incident occurred during Milwaukee’s home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. As official Nick Buchert began running up the court, Antetokounmpo snapped a towel at his backside to get his attention from the baseline. Buchert turned around in disbelief but ultimately didn’t assess the eight-time All-Star with a technical foul.

The clip made the rounds on X/Twitter, with many fans wondering how Antetokounmpo got off scot-free despite making contact with an official.

“LMAO, how did bro not get ejected?” one fan asked.

“N**ga abusing refs,” another said.

However, some joked that the superstar forward was attempting to build rapport with Buchert.

“He's building chemistry with the refs to get more calls, I'm familiar with his game,” one fan said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to Antetokounmpo snapping a towel at Buchert:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks seemingly turning corner amid frustrating season

Most of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s frustration this season seems to be stemming from Milwaukee’s inconsistent night-to-night effort. The Bucks’ defense, in particular, has been a point of concern throughout the season, with the 29-year-old calling out his team on multiple occasions.

However, the Bucks appear to be turning a corner under new coach Doc Rivers. Friday’s 120-84 win over Charlotte and Monday’s 112-95 win over the Denver Nuggets were two of their best defensive efforts thus far.

Per ESPN, the victories marked the first time this season that Milwaukee has held its opponents below 100 points in back-to-back games. After Monday’s contest, Antetokounmpo touched on his team’s progress.

“Right now, we are trying to kind of help one another defensively and just make it as tough as possible,” Antetokounmpo said. “This is team defense. Nobody can do it by himself. Right now, I feel like we are buying into that philosophy as a team.”

The Bucks (35-19) still rank 17th in defensive rating (115.8) for the season. However, since Rivers started coaching on Jan. 29, they rank seventh (112.6) over eight games.

So, if Milwaukee keeps up its recent defensive turnaround, perhaps Antetokounmpo’s frustrations with his team and officials will be eased.

