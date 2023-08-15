NBA 2023-24 In-Season schedule release time today (15th August)

The NBA will release the schedule for the inaugural In-Season tournament today (August 15th). The tournament will take commence on November 3rd and go on until December 9th, with the championship game being the last one. All 30 teams will be part of it.

The NBA will announce the 2023-24 In-Season tournament schedule at 3:00 pm ET (noon PT). ESPN will carry live coverage for the same on the NBA Today show. The tournament is expected to bolster the competition during regular season basketball giving fans, players and teams a new objective to go all out during the initial stages of the year.

Looking at how the 2023-24 NBA In-Season works

The NBA In-Season tournament is more or less giving basketball fans another competition to witness apart from the yearly playoff schedule. It's similar to how European soccer hosts a champions league tournament with the best clubs in Europe.

All 30 teams will get divided into six groups, with five in each group. The Eastern Conference teams will have separate groups, and so will the Western Conference outfits. All teams play four games apiece in the group stage. The winners of their groups will get to the knockout rounds. Here's the twist: teams who finish second in their respective groups will have a shot at a wildcard spot in the knockouts.

The winning franchise will receive the "NBA Cup." The In-Season tournament will also have an MVP award, and an All-In-Season team will be announced as well. It incentivizes the participation of to players, ensuring they are active on In-Season game days.

Along with the awards, players on winning teams get to take home $500,000 apiece, $200,000 for players on the runner-up team, $100,000 for semi-finalists and $50,000 for quarter-finalists.

Here are the groups:

Eastern Concerence

East Group A will have the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.

East Group B consists of the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

East Group C includes the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.

Western Conference

West Group A is composed of the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

West Group B has the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

West Group C is made up of the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

