NBA Crossover Grid answers for today (August 1): Jazz players who played for the Wolves and the Sixers

The August 1 NBA Crossover Grid has been released. Today is the 34th day of fans testing their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

August 1 NBA Crossover Grid

Clues for the August 1 Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz

Grid 3 - Timberwolves player who had 50 points in a single game

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz

Grid 6 - 76ers player who had 50 points in a single game

Grid 7 - Detroit Pistons player who had at least 44 double-doubles in a season

Grid 8 - Utah Jazz player who had at least 44 double-doubles in a season

Grid 9 - Player who had 50 points in one game and at least 44 double-doubles in a season

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 34

For Grid 1, big men Luka Garza and Greg Monroe are potential answers. Garza has been in the NBA for two years. The first one was with the Detroit Pistons and the second with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Monroe’s first five seasons, meanwhile, were with the Pistons. He also played four games for the Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season.

Grid 2, Rudy Gobert should be the popular answer. Nine of the Frenchman’s 10-year career was spent with the Utah Jazz before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

The Russian Andrei Kirilenko was also a staple of Jazz lineups, staying in Salt Lake City for over a decade. He also had a stint with the Timberwolves during the 2012-13 season.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Derrick Rose, Mo Williams, Corey Brewer and Kevin Love are potential answers for Grid 3. Each of them scored at least 50 points in a single game while playing for Minnesota.

Answers for Grid 4-6 are here.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

Completed August 1 NBA Crossover Grid

