NBA Daily Picks for January 28, 2024: Devin Booker’s point total, Magic vs Suns and more 

With five games on the slate for Sunday, there is a handful of NBA daily picks to choose from. As the action gets ready to get underway, here are some bets that are worth considering.

There is an interesting group of teams in action on Sunday. Some are squads looking to hold on to their spot in the standings, while others are focusing on the future. Among the top teams in action is the OKC Thunder, who recently claimed sole possesion of first place in the Western Conference.

Looking ahead to a full day of action, here are some of the top NBA daily picks.

NBA Daily Picks for Jan. 28

1) Devin Booker's point total against the Orlando Magic

Among the top stars who will be in action Sunday is Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. They are slated to take on the Orlando Magic, who have taking a big step forward in their rebuild this year.

Looking at the lines for this matchup, Booker's points is set at 30.5. This is slightly higher than his season average, which currently sits at 28.2. However, the All-Star guard is on a bit of a hot streak right now. Booker is fresh off scoring 62 against the Indiana Pacers, and notched 52 in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month.

2) OKC Thunder vs Detroit Pistons pick

There is another player points total to watch in this batch of NBA daily picks. The OKC Thunder are taking on a struggling Detroit Pistons team, which could lead to some big outings. One player worth monitoring is forward Jalen Williams.

Williams' points line for this game is set at 18.5. This is right around his average, but the second-year player has turned it up a notch since the new year. In the month of January, Williams is averaging just under 20 points per game on nearly 60% shooting from the field.

3) Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers pick

Since their roster has been torn down due to injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the weaker teams in the West this year. Because of this, the pick for this matchup is Indiana Pacers -9. They play at an extremely fast pace, which allows them to easily run up the score.

4) Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks pick

Even though they are right next to each other in the standings, the Atlanta Hawks should be seen as a heavy favorite over the Toronto Raptors. Heading into Sunday, the Raptors have lost eight of their last ten games. Based on their string of recent performances, Hawks -6.5 is probably the safest bet of these NBA daily picks.

5) Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers pick

Rounding out this batch of NBA daily picks is the Chicago Bulls taking on the Portland Trail Blazers. The bet that might be worth considering is Coby White's point total (22.5).

After Zach LaVine got injured, White stepped up in a big way. This season, he is averaging 18.9 points on 46/40/82 shooting splits.

