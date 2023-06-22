NBA Draft 2023: Scoot Henderson is likely to be drafted by Hornets 

The NBA Draft 2023 is set to take place on Thursday night, and with time winding down before the start of the evening's festivities, there could be a big shakeup. Recent reports had indicated that the Charlotte Hornets would select Brandon Miller second in the NBA Draft 2023.

Now, new reports indicated that Scoot Henderson could be moving up to the No. 2 spot on the Hornets' draft board. This comes on the heels of Brandon Miller making headlines for discussing his recent meeting with Michael Jordan ahead of the NBA draft 2023.

After spending time with Jordan, Miller joked about MJ allegedly air balling a free throw, being old and even admitted to talking some trash back to the Hall of Famer. In addition, when asked whether he thought the MJ vs LeBron James GOAT debate was played out, Miller stated that Paul George was his GOAT.

At the time, fans were quick to joke that Miller may have been trying to tank his stock for the NBA Draft 2023. Now, it appears as though — whether intentional or not — Miller may no longer find himself atop the Hornets draft board.

A report from Shams Charania indicated that the Hornets, who had previously been torn on whether to draft Henderson or Miller, are leaning toward Henderson.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon MIller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sources: Scoot Henderson is gaining serious momentum at No. 2 with the Charlotte Hornets in tonight’s NBA draft. Hornets have been torn over the last week between Henderson and Brandon MIller. Team has final meetings today to settle on decision. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Looking at the projected order for the top three of the NBA Draft 2023

With the latest report regarding Scoot Henderson likely going second to the Charlotte Hornets, the focus now shifts to the Portland Trail Blazers with the third pick, who are now expected to draft Brandon Miller.

The latest reports indicate that Damian Lillard isn't going to be leaving Portland, and the front office is no longer fielding calls for him. As a result, it now sounds as though Lillard and Miller will team up in Portland in hopes of making a playoff push.

Of course, when looking at the first pick of the draft, it's no secret that the San Antonio Spurs are going to draft Victor Wembanyama. Currently, the odds for the draft have Wembanyama sitting as a -20000 favorite to get drafted first overall.

With anticipation continuing to build for the evening, stay tuned for updates as they become available!

