No NBA off-season is complete without some discourse surrounding the big contracts thrown around. While not quite Marcin Gortat-ish, Jaylen Brown's $304 million extension has raised eyebrows across the league.

While the 26-year-old is fresh off an All-NBA campaign and having established himself as an integral part of the Celtics' contending roster, the label of the NBA's biggest contract of all time comes with some pressure.

As covered by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the reactions of various executives to Brown's contract extension were recorded. Safe to say the results were not in support of the decision made by the Celtics brass.

"Crazy - it's all Monopoly money" said an unnamed Eastern Conference executive.

There were executives in Brown's support too. "I feel like Brown might be a tough guy to negotiate with. He's a very good, 26-year-old wing - He'll be 31/32 [at the conclusion of the contract] - it should age OK" said another NBA source.

With the NBA's salary cap set to expand, this deal might not look as bad as it might seem today. But committing $69 million a year to Jaylen Brown, who isn't unanimously considered a superstar, is certainly a costly decision by the Celtics.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA twitter.com/bobbymarks42/s… Jaylen Brown could make 69 million for the 2028-29 season

Relationship between Jaylen Brown and the Celtics "never seemed that hunky-dory", according to unnamed exec

The Jaylen Brown - Jayson Tatum duo has been at the verge of a break-up

While things appear rosy with a contract extension of this magnitude, things might just not have been as smooth on the surface. The Celtics have often engaged in talks with other teams to move Brown if reports are to be believed.

"It never seemed that things were hunky-dory there in Boston for [Brown]," said the same Eastern Conference executive.

"It will be difficult to move him [down the road], but anything is possible in this league."

Will this prove to be an albatross around what remains of the Celtics' contending roster? Only time can tell. But for now, Celtics will only hope Jaylen Brown lives up to the faith shown on him by the franchise.

