NBA fans call cap on LeBron James being “50-50” on farewell tour in final season: “Dude crowns himself after every and 1”

LeBron James is playing in his 21st season in the NBA and is the oldest player in the league. Despite that, he remains an elite talent who may still lead a team to a championship. He has often said that as long as his mind is sharp, he will continue to play.

Although he remains determined to play, particularly as he waits for his son Bronny James to turn pro, retirement questions are inevitable. James himself courted traction on this end with he hinted about it after last year's playoffs. Following the LA Lakers' elimination at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, he caused a sensation when he seemed done with basketball.

As LeBron James is set to play in his record 20th All-Star game, talks of retirement cropped up again. When asked if he would want a farewell tour, the four-time MVP said that it would be “cool” but it would be “weird” for him. He claimed that he has not been “great with accepting praise” so the odds of that happening is “50/50.”

James’ comments quickly spread on social media. It didn’t take long for fans to react to what he said:

“This is false. Dude crowns himself after every And 1”

“King James” has had a passive-aggressive approach to how he sees his status in the basketball hierarchy. In some instances, he seems to be quite humble, noting how greatness is widespread in NBA history. On more than a few occasions, he has called himself the greatest to ever play hoops.

When he appeared in the 2023 ESPYs, the retirement talks surrounding LeBron James were at their peak. He came out to tell the world that he wasn’t done yet. The former Miami Heat star added that basketball fans were “lucky” he wasn’t hanging up his jersey. It was a speech that even some diehard James fans thought was overboard and cringy.

The Akron, Ohio native can’t blame some fans for rolling their eyes when he said that accepting praise would be weird for him. He has thoroughly enjoyed it and one could say even craved it over the years.

LeBron James will likely have a farewell tour for several reasons

LeBron James definitely deserves a season-long farewell tour. The things he has accomplished on the basketball court are simply staggering. Many of his records will likely remain unbroken. He has a legitimate case of being the greatest basketball player of all time.

Although he has said that he doesn’t enjoy the praise of others, his actions have largely been the opposite. No one will be surprised if a farewell tour is on the books already.

Assuming it is indeed weird for him to bask in the attention and praise of people, LeBron James might still go ahead with the spectacle. He is a savvy businessman who almost always milks whatever opportunities he has. A farewell tour will be a boost to his legacy and his growing business empire.