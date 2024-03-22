NBA fans hyped up amid 'growing buzz' for Lonzo Ball's reported return 

Reports suggest that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball might make his return next season after a prolonged absence.

In a recent segment of the "Bulls Mailbag," NBC's K.C. Johnson hinted at a "growing buzz" surrounding Ball's potential comeback next season. Ball has been sidelined for the past two-and-a-half seasons due to a knee injury.

Chicago Bulls and NBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions to the latest news about his recent developments:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here are a few of the top reactions from fans on X:

"Love to see it. Plus, he’s on a contract year too"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

K.C Johnson did, however, add a note of caution regarding Ball's potential return. He said:

“That optimism needs to be measured against the fact that he hasn’t started taking contact or playing 5-on-5.”

Expand Tweet

According to Johnson, the entire Bulls organization is supportive of Lonzo Ball's comeback efforts.

Unless they opt to trade him, the Chicago Bulls are inclined to grant Ball another opportunity, particularly given the lack of significant interest in his contract during preliminary trade discussions leading up to the trade deadline.

What happened to Lonzo Ball?

Lonzo Ball's injury troubles commenced with a torn left meniscus, necessitating surgery in January 2022. Initially, he was slated to undergo a full recovery and return before the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

However, Ball continued to experience lingering pain in his knee. Subsequently, a setback prompted a second surgical procedure for an arthroscopic debridement in September 2022.

Persistent discomfort led to a third, more intensive surgery in March 2023, during which a cartilage transplant procedure was performed. This surgery forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2023-24 season.

Despite facing numerous obstacles, Lonzo Ball's determination to return to the court remains steadfast. During the Bulls' media day in October, he openly expressed his eagerness to resume playing:

"I definitely plan on playing again."

He continued:

"I'm only 25, I feel like the rehab process has been going well so far. No setbacks. So for me it's just keeping my head up, just keep doing the work."

What lies ahead amid Lonzo Ball's uncertainty?

While there is indeed a "growing buzz" and a degree of optimism surrounding Ball's potential return, the team has weighed the importance of approaching the situation with cautious optimism rather than banking entirely on his presence on the court next season.

Ball's player option is likely to be exercised, making his presence on the Bulls roster imminent if he can resume playing and remain with the team.

The only scenario in which the Bulls could potentially part ways with Ball would involve an independent panel of doctors deeming his injury as career-ending, per Johnson.