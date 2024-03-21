NBA fans question Celtics championship hopes after nearly blowing 21-point lead against Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks 

The Boston Celtics claimed a 122-119 over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks in Wednesday's marquee matchup at TD Garden. The Celtics dominated most of the game and grabbed a 21-point lead, but they nearly blew the lead at the end of the fourth quarter.

A Bobby Portis 3 extended the Bucks run to 10-0 with 2:56 left, and it seemed as if the momentum had swung entirely, as Milwaukee trimmed the lead down to three points. But it wasn't the first time the Bucks went on a big run while trailing by a huge deficit.

The Celtics did a decent job fending off the Bucks' comeback attempts by stringing a solid stretch. They did that in the clutch, too. Boston restored a seven-point lead on the next few possessions. With 1:38 left, the game was seemingly out of the Bucks' reach.

Milwaukee got close a couple of times in the last minute, but Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum made two and four free throws apiece to close the game.

NBA fans didn't let the chance to mock the Celtics, though. Boston has been credited as the best team in the league this year, but their issues with putting shorthanded teams away raised eyebrows over their playoff ceiling.

The Celtics have repeatedly come up short in the postseason over the last few years with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which prompted these fan reactions.

One "X" user said:

"Celtics choke job this playoffs is going to be beautiful"

More reactions followed:

Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla takes silver lining out of not closing Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks early

The Boston Celtics have been a dominant force all year and their league-best 55-14 record shows that. They have had very few listless games and times, where they have failed to close their opponents early. Wednesday was one of those games.

It came against one of their rivals and potential conference finals opponents without their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla reflected on the close win, saying it was "good" to be in a situation like that after a while.

“It was good to be in one of those close games. Haven’t been in one in a while.”

The Celtics came into Wednesday's game with six straight wins, each being a blowout. Their last close game was against defending champions, Denver Nuggets, which they lost 115-109.

A game before, Boston had given up a 22-point fourth-quarter lead in a 105-104 loss to the Cavaliers. Giannis Antetokonmpo's absence helped the C's get over the hump, but that shouldn't take away from the fact that they executed their plans well in a crunch situation.

It's something they learned from the loss to the Cavs, who were without their best player, Donovan Mitchell and other key rotation players.