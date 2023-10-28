"Love when c*cky dudes get humbled": NBA fans rally behind Victor Wembanyama after taunting Dillon Brooks in maiden Spurs' win

Dillon Brooks loves to be a villain and when he heard a noise coming from San Antonio, he thought it was his time to shine. Before even the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs faced each other in their first meeting of the season, Brooks dropped a bomb. Speaking about Victor Wembanyama, a generation talent, he said that the 7-foot-4 star is just a tall player.

Although Wembanyama is a rookie, he heard the chirping and he was ready for Brooks the next night. In the overtime win 126-122 against the Rockets, Wemby recorded his first win of his rookie season. In the last minutes of the game, he made a shot over Brooks and while racing back to defense, he taunted Brooks while pointing a finger at him.

Wemby is already a fan favorite and fans ripped Dillon Brooks for his antics. They took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and taunted the Rockets player for speaking trash against Wembanyama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dillon Brooks unimpressed by Victor Wembanyama

While some believe the hype around Spurs rookie star player Victor Wembanyama is real, Brooks believes that the Frenchman is over-hyped. If some have expressed doubts about the Spurs rookie, it was solely for his muscle and health.

Before the Rockets took on the Spurs, Brooks was asked for his opinion on the NBA’s latest unicorn. Being the kind of instigator that he is, Brooks said:

“He's (Wembanyama) tall, that's really it."

Expand Tweet

Dillon Brooks signed an $86 million deal with the Rockets after his former team Memphis Grizzlies let him go. He is known for poking bears and to his credit, takes on tough challenges on the court. Dillon is a fierce competitor, and maybe his competitive side spoke for him.

Spurs defeated the Rockets in an overtime thriller with the final score 126-122. Wembanyama scored 21 points in 31 minutes along with 3 blocks in the game., however, he was not very impressive from the field.

The 2023 draft's first pick shot only 36% (7 of 19) from the field. Perhaps, fans will see Wemby at his full potential once he settles down and the season progresses.