Michael Jordan was known for his high-flying dunks, often getting a defender on a poster. Early in his career, Jordan attempted to poster beefy Jeff Ruland from the Washington Bullets, and the move almost didn't end on a positive note.

In MJ's first NBA game, he wanted to show how talented he was. Jordan showed off his aggressiveness by attacking the rim at any given moment against the Bullets. Even against the big men of the opposing players, the 6-foot-6 guard managed to get his way inside the paint.

During one play, Jordan tried to poster Ruland, a 6-foot-11 center who made the All-Star team twice. The center did a great job defending the rim, however. The impact of his defense caused MJ to awkwardly fall on his back. The athletic guard remained on the floor for some time before getting up and playing again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the vintage clip shown, fans started to speculate on what could've happened if the fall resulted in something critical. Here are some of the best reactions.

Fans started to speculate which NBA star will have a famous shoeline

Fans are impressed with MJ's athleticism

MJ's career would've been different

MJ's career could've been a "what if"

Jordan became an executive for the Washington team after retiring

Fans surprised with MJ's fearlessness

Fans are impressed with MJ's athleticism

Fans are impressed with MJ's athleticism

Fans started to speculate which NBA star will have a famous shoeline

Fans are impressed with MJ's athleticism

Thankfully, Jordan was able to make a return to the court. The fall may have been hard for a rookie at the time, but it was a wake-up call that the NBA is a man's league.

You might also be interested in reading this: Dennis Rodman outlines major difference between Michael Jordan & Lakers legends' playing style: “Kobe was more like a gymnast”

Michael Jordan wasn't bothered after sharing his thoughts on his son and Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan recently made headlines after he gave his thoughts on what he thinks about Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen being together. According to MJ, he doesn't approve of the two dating. After his answer went viral, it was reported that the answer that the Chicago Bulls legend gave caused Pippen to be "traumatized."

Following his remarks, Jordan was seen on a boat, unbothered.

TMZ @TMZ Michael Jordan Puffs Cigar On Boat In Italy, Carefree After 'Traumatizing' Larsa tmz.me/MHQwtS6 Michael Jordan Puffs Cigar On Boat In Italy, Carefree After 'Traumatizing' Larsa tmz.me/MHQwtS6

In Larsa and Marcus' podcast, "Separation Anxiety," Jordan's son confirmed that his father reached out to the two of them. Marcus said that his dad didn't have any problem with their relationship. Pippen said that they'll be putting it in the past.

Also read: Four-time NBA champ used to mess with Michael Jordan by claiming Kobe Bryant was better - "He would have given you 70"

Poll : 0 votes