Fans were amped up when Bronny James posted on his Instagram account after ESPN's 2024 NBA mock draft projected that he will be picked 17th by the Atlanta Hawks. The young prospect doesn't seem to agree that he won't be a lottery pick.
Bronny posted that he's currently working on his game before the college season starts. In his IG story, he wrote an interesting caption that encouraged fans to root for him.
"Can't wait to prove y'all wrong," Bronny wrote.
Fans shared their reactions on Twitter. Here are the best ones.
Things can change from mock draft to mock draft and as next season unfolds. After all, ESPN's Jonathan Givony had James going No. 10 in his mock draft in January. Plus, the order of the teams will take a season to paly out. Meanwhile, big things are expected for Bronny this season at USC. He's one of the biggest names in college and will generate a ton of fanfare for the Trojans.
LeBron James pokes fun at the mock draft that shows Bronny James going to the Atlanta Hawks
LeBron James had a great sense of humor after the mock draft was released Tuesday. He wasn't sulky about his son potentially being projected to go to the Hawks next year. Instead, he showed how much he'll support Bronny James even if he goes to Atlanta in the draft.
"Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!" James captioned.
There's also a possibility that LeBron James could join his son in Atlanta. Next season will be the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers and he could choose to join whichever team drafts his son. That is if, he's still around and hasn't opted to retire after next season.
Hawks guard is excited to see Bronny James get selected by his team
LeBron James isn't the only player who's generated positivity following the reveal of next year's mock draft. Trae Young decided to be involved after responding to a post that could come true if the mock draft proves to be accurate.
"Talk soon," Young responded.
Young has been rumored to be a free-agent target by the Lakers this offseason. However, things might be different now that Los Angeles is reportedly planning on re-signing D'Angelo Russell.
If the mock draft comes true, it looks like James will be the one joining Ice Trae in Atlanta.