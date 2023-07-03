The LA Lakers recently signed D'Angelo Russell to a two-year, $37 million deal. During the 2022-23 season, Russell was a huge part in turning the Lakers' season around. He averaged 17.4 points per game (48.4% shooting, including 41.4% from 3-point range) and 6.1 assists.

Not long after the new contract, D'Angelo Russell tweeted about his game heading into the new season.

D'Angelo Russell @Dloading If I can’t score ima get an assist. If I can’t score ima get an assist.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The tweet obviously got some reactions from NBA fans on Twitter, resulting in some hilarious roast tweets.

Tay @___JPE23 @Dloading Yea you need to put this above your locker, so you can be reminded when the season starts @Dloading Yea you need to put this above your locker, so you can be reminded when the season starts

pva @dedpva @Dloading You think you’ll be done loading by October? @Dloading You think you’ll be done loading by October?

J 🥷🏾 @jamalbinballin @Dloading And if you can’t get an assist you turn the ball over @Dloading And if you can’t get an assist you turn the ball over

jey @adrianokike @Dloading Dlo taking some extra shots after the trade deadline @Dloading Dlo taking some extra shots after the trade deadline https://t.co/E4IfUW5kOo

Last season, D'Angelo Russell was second in assists (LeBron James at first place) for the LA Lakers. LeBron James was at 6.8 apg. Russell had a total of 103 assists, while James had 375 assists.

During the postseason, the ranking was in the same order as LeBron James averaged 6.5 apg, while D'Angelo Russell was 4.6 apg. James had a total of 104 assists, while Russell had 74.

A factor that should be considered is that Russell was a trade deadline acquisition of the Lakers. He only played 17 regular-season games for the Lakers, as he previously played 54 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his time playing for the Timberwolves last season, D'Angelo Russell averaged 6.2 apg.

D'Angelo Russell's stats during the LA Lakers' 2023 playoff run

In the 16 playoff games that Russell played for the Lakers, he averaged 13.3 ppg (42.6% shooting, including 31.0% from 3-point range) and 4.6 apg. His postseason numbers went down from his regular-season numbers when it comes to shooting efficiency and average in points.

During the first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Russell averaged 16.7 ppg (43.5% shooting, including 37.2% from 3-point range) and 5.8 apg. This was arguably his best series during the playoffs as his average in points and shooting efficiency closely matched his regular-season numbers.

In the second-round series against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers guard averaged 14.7 ppg (45.6% shooting, including 31.0% from 3-point range) and 4.2 apg. It was a decent series for Russell but this was where he started to struggle.

Lastly, in the third-round series against the Denver Nuggets, Russell averaged 6.3 ppg (32.3% shooting, including 13.3% from 3-point range) and 3.5 apg. This was the series that Russell struggled the most.

With a full offseason to train and prepare for the 2023-24 season, Russell should be primed for a better all-around level of play for the Lakers.

Poll : 0 votes