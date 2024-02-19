NBA fans in shambles after learning of Jayson Tatum meeting Larry Bird for the first time: "He don't wanna associate with playoff failures"

Jayson Tatum has been in the NBA for seven years. During that span, he has helped the Boston Celtics to four Eastern Conference Finals appearances and a stint in the 2022 NBA Finals. Tatum has been named to three All-NBA teams and is a starter in this year’s All-Star game in Indiana.

Despite nearly a decade in Boston, Tatum, incredibly enough, has never met Larry Bird before. “Larry Legend,” who comes from French Lick, Indiana, is one of the honored greats in Sunday's All-Star game. Tatum finally had the chance to talk with the iconic Celtic forward.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When news came out that Sunday’s brief exchange between the two was the first time Jayson Tatum met Bird, basketball fans reacted:

“Larry don’t wana associate with playoff failures”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since retiring from the NBA in 1992, Bird has hardly been back in Boston. He has spent most of his time with the Indiana Pacers where he has served as coach, president of basketball operations and recently as consultant. It’s no wonder the three-time MVP and Tatum had never met before.

Jayson Tatum is seen by most Boston Celtics fans as the heir to Larry Bird. Tatum has broken some of Bird’s records and could reset more with the way he has been playing. The current Celtics superstar, however, can only hope he brings more glory to the franchise the way the legendary No. 33 did back in his days.

Jayson Tatum’s resume is nowhere near Larry Bird’s in the first seven years of his career

Jayson Tatum’s resume is quite impressive in the first seven years of his career. He is a five-time All-Star and the MVP in the 2023 All-Star game. Tatum has been named to the All-NBA thrice and also won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2022. The Boston Celtics have been perennial conference finalists with Tatum in the lineup.

Larry Bird’s resume, however, is on a different level. He was an All-Star in his rookie year and missed the event just once in his career due to an injury. Bird won the Rookie of the Year over Magic Johnson in 1980 and led the Boston Celtics to the championship in his sophomore year.

The Celtics went to the NBA Finals four times in his first seven years and won the championship three times. “The Hick from French Lick” was the league MVP from 1984-1986.

Jayson Tatum admitted that meeting Larry Bird for the first time made him anxious and got the “juices flowing.” He can hopefully get some inspiration from one of the best to ever play the game.