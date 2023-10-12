NBA Fantasy basketball 2023-24: 5 breakout candidates at shooting guard position

Heading into this NBA season, there are countless breakout candidates for fantasy basketball. Here is a closer look at just the shooting guard position.

In today's era, the league is stacked at the guard position. Most teams have not one but two ballhandlers in their lineup who are star-level performers. While most jump to names like Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker, there are plenty of guard lower on rankings lists that are poised for a big season.

As the start of the regular season rapidly approaches, here are five shooting guards to watch for breakout years in NBA fantasy basketball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 breakout shooting guard candidates for NBA fantasy basketball

1) Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards

Kicking off this list is someone who changed teams this offseason, Jordan Poole. After bursting on the scene with the Golden State Warriors, the young guard now finds himself on the Washington Wizards.

As far as breakout candidates go, Poole should be atop all lists for NBA fantasy basketball. Now as the focal point of his team's offense, he should see a massive increase in touches and production in 2024.

2) Austin Reaves, LA Lakers

Next up is player who really came into their own at the end of last season, LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Following an impressive run with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, the former undrafted player is poised for a breakout season.

Reaves has proven that he can thrive playing off LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Seeing how his production went up drastically in the postseason last year, he'll likely be a driving force in the Lakers' offense this upcoming season.

3) Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham only played in 12 games last seson, which makes him a bit of a mystery box in terms of NBA fantasy basketball. However, the former No. 1 pick could be on the cusp of a breakout season.

For starters, Cunningham performed well before getting injured. In those 12 games, he averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists. On top of that, the Detroit Pistons have added multiple exciting young pieces around him.

With a better group of talent on the floor with him, Cunningham will finally have an opportunity to fully showcase his talents.

4) Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Another strong cadidate for a breakout year at the shooting guard position is Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey. Along with having a career year in 2023, he might have an expanded role moving forward.

As the James Harden saga drags on, nobody knows what the former MVP will do once the season begins. If he opts not to play, the 76ers will have a massive void to fill. Maxey is already expected to have a large role in Nick Nurse's system, but it could grow even more depending on how things play out with Harden.

5) Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Rounding out this list of NBA breakout candidates is another player who is sure to have an expanded role in 2024. With Ja Morant suspended for 25 games, Desmond Bane is someone the Memphis Grizzlies will be relying on heavily.

Along with being one of the league's top three-point shooters, Bane put up All-Star-level numbers. In 58 games, he averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Bane will be one of the main centerpoints of the Grizzlies offense with Morant on the sidelines, which should result in his numbers getting a bump.