NBA free agency predictions 2023: Top 5 players who can sign biggest multimillion-dollar deals of their career

NBA free agency: 5 players who can sign biggest multimillion-dollar deals of their career

1) Kristaps Porzingis

One of the more interesting names in NBA free agency this summer is former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Following a successful season with the Washington Wizards, he might be in line for a sizeable contract.

Porzingis has a player option for next season, but will likely decline. Earlier in the year, the Wizards made it clear that their plan is to keep their big three intact. In 65 games this season, Porzingis averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

2) Fred VanVleet

Outside of James Harden and Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet might be the biggest name in NBA free agency. Just this week, the Toronto Raptors guard declined his player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

Despite his size, VanVleet is an All-Star-level talent that proved he contributes to winning. He played in 69 games this season and averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists. With a big payday in line, VanVleet might once again sign the largest contract for an undrafted player.

3) Josh Hart

In today's NBA, three-and-D wings are incredibly valuable. With that in mind, Josh Hart could be line for a huge payday this summer.

Hart was dealt to the New York Knicks at the trade deadline and performed well. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting over 50% from deep on low volume.

When it comes to high-quality role players, Hart is among the best in the league. He is a great connecting piece that any team will pay good money to have on their roster.

4) Cameron Johnson

Similar to Josh Hart, Cameron Johnson was moved at the trade deadline and thrived in his new situation. When given a bigger opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets, the sharpshooting forward upped his production.

Johnson is a restritcted free agent this summer, which will allow Brooklyn to match any offer sheet. After averaging close to 17 points and shooting 37.2% from deep, he is sure to get sizable offers from multiple teams.

5) Austin Reaves

The last interesting name in NBA free agency is LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Following a breakout year, some around the league expect him to land a big contract this summer.

Reaves averaged career-highs across the board, and did even better during the postseason. Across 16 playoff matchups, he averaged 16.9 points while shooting 44% from deep. Because of his elevated play, the former two-way player could receive a massive deal in free agency.

